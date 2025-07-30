The former Pompey academy man has sealed a deal with the League One promotion chasers from last season after leaving the Blues.

Stuart Moore has agreed a move to League One side Wycombe.

New home for Pompey triallist with Chairboys

The former Blues academy man will vie with Will Norris for playing time at Adams Park, after the second-tier champion joined the club at the end of the winter window.

Moore made a favourable impression when linking up with John Mousinho’s first-team squad for the pre-season training camp in Slovakia earlier this month.

But the Blues opted against offering the 30-year-old a stay after leaving crisis club Morecambe this summer, with the same fate arriving for Alfie Whiteman this week after departing Spurs this summer.

Moore has managed to find himself a home for next season, however, with the Isle of Wight man offering the kind of experience Wycombe are looking for.

Chairboys goalkeeper coach Mike Dodds told the club’s official site: ‘Stuart's a great person to bring into the club to work with our other first-team goalkeepers and make sure we've got the right depth in that department for the season ahead.

‘He's picked up really good experience at various clubs and we're pleased he's agreed to join us and be part of what we're building here.’

Pompey keeper coach Prodomo reserved praise for Moore’s conduct when speaking about the former Swindon and Reading man earlier this month, especially as he joined Pompey’s keeper group at very short notice.

Pompey praise for former Reading and Swindon man

Prodomo said: ‘In terms of Stuart himself, he has been a breath of fresh air around the place, a really good guy who has trained to a really good level.

‘The testament to his character is we probably had our first phone conversation at 7pm on Friday night. I think I interrupted his shop at Tesco’s. We are really grateful to him for joining us and what he has added on and off the training pitch.

‘We are open minded. We’re in the stage now where we know Toby (Steward) is out of the building, we will discuss and review where we are at and that could lead us potentially to adding another goalkeeper to the group.

‘Stuart has done himself no harm whatsoever. He has been a pleasure to work with on a day-to-day basis and trained really, really well. If we need to recruit in the future, his name will be in the mix.

‘At the moment, the initial conversation was just about us coming to Slovakia. Now, over the next few days, we will have conversations about what any recruitment need would look like for us.

‘We have friendlies starting to come into the schedules, it’s about what minutes we want to attribute to which goalkeeper and whether we want to use them as opportunities to look at people that we may add to the group.

‘Stuart has massively helped us this week and I would like to think we have massively helped him. We will see what the future brings.’