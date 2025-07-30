The long-serving Spurs keepers has been aiming to earn a Pompey deal after leaving the Premier League outfit this summer.

Alfie Whiteman has departed Pompey after aiming to earn a Fratton future.

John Mousinho has confirmed the man who left Spurs this summer has also moved on from PO4, after a period on trial with the Blues.

Pompey make Spurs keeper call

But Mousinho has stated his club will still look to add another keeper to their ranks in the coming weeks, as their transfer plans roll on.

Whiteman has been training with Pompey in pre-season, after ending a 10-year association with the London Premier League outfit over the past couple of months.

The 26-year-old featured in the opening pre-season win at Woking and also played in the behind-closed-doors success over Crawley.

But Whiteman didn’t feature at Reading at Saturday and was not involved with Hawks at Westleigh Park last night.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw, Mousinho confirmed the Londoner has now moved on from his stay with Pompey.

He said: ‘Alfie’s no longer with us on trial and he hasn’t been with us this week, but we’ll be keeping a keen eye on where Alfie ends up.’

Despite Whiteman departing PO4, Mousinho has made it clear Pompey are looking to work with four keepers in the first-team group next season.

Nico Schmid is the club’s established first-choice after an outstanding maiden campaign at PO4, with Ben Killip and Jordan Archer the back-up options for the Austrian.

Archer was linked with a move to League Two side Salford, with Mousinho indicating this week he wouldn’t stand in the former Millwall man’s way if he wants to move on.

Toby Steward is Pompey’s other keeping option with the academy graduate spending the campaign on loan north of the border with St Johnstone.

Mousinho acknowledged there’s not a wealth of suitable keeper options available to the Blues at present, but he does think that situation could change over the next couple of weeks.

Pompey push on with keeper transfers search

He said: ‘I still think we need four goalkeepers and we’ve spoken about the reason for that.

‘It’s probably not the number one priority for us at the minute, but we’ll see where we are with that over the next 10 days with that.

‘It’s probably not really a brilliant market for that at the moment, but it’s something for training purposes and just strengthening the goalkeeping department in general we want to add.’

Speaking earlier this week about the reasons for wanting four keepers, Mousinho said: ‘We want to make sure we have strength in depth in the goalkeeping department, but it's a hard one because if you've got a number one, like we do with Nico, sometimes that can be hard to attract people to the football club.

‘Nico deserves that position, though, off the back of last season and what he has done with Austria.

‘We do speak about wanting to have four goalkeepers and a lot of the time that’s for training standards. We play a lot of small-sided games where we have two pitches going on at the same time, and in order to do that to a high level, you need to have four goalkeepers.

‘We are trying to strengthen that department, that’s the reason we want to end up with four.’