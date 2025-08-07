Portsmouth ready for loan swoop with Tottenham Hotspur man in sights

John Mousinho reveals the latest over loan deals to The News, as they eye the Spurs and former QPR loanee with business progressing.

John Mousinho has confirmed Pompey are advanced in their chase for loan recruits.

Pompey boss: ‘Couple now available we’ve been working on this week’

Pompey are progressing with their transfer business, with three-and-a-half weeks left of the summer window and five signings made so far.

Florian Bianchini is the single temporary business conducted so far, after the Frenchman arrived from Swansea City for the season last week.

The News revealed Pompey’s interest in Yang on Tuesday, with the 19-year-old spending the second half of last season with Championship rivals QPR.

Mousinho confirmed there are now deals available to his side, with talks moving forward over a move coming to fruition.

The Pompey boss told The News: ‘I don’t know if we will fill all five slots (in terms of loans), we’ll probably keep a little bit back for January.

‘But over the past week we’ve seen clubs come back off tours and Monday night Liverpool played a double header at Anfield, so clearly they kept their players back for that. That’s just an example, but they kept their best young players back to play in those two games.

‘Arsenal have done that for when they have two games in two days coming up and Premier League sides quite rightly keep hold of their players until later on.

‘We are looking to the loans market and there’s a couple now potentially available to us we’ve been working on this week.

‘Most of the clubs just let you know pretty quickly when they are ready to release the players. They let the agents know and put the circulars out and people start to move.

‘Spurs are one club who this week let Jamie Donley go to Stoke, (Will) Lankshear to Oxford and George Abbott to Wycombe. So that’s what tends to happen, when last week there was none available.’

West Ham Potts deal show loans can open up late

Although the loan market is now moving, Mousinho does see temporary opportunities emerging late in the summer transfer window. That proved the case last summer with Freddie Potts, as Pompey made their keenness clear to both the player and West Ham - but then had to be patient to see a dead sanctioned.

Mousinho added: ‘Fred (Potts) is a good example, I don’t think Fred became available until late in August.

‘We spoke to Fred early and West Ham knew that. We said there’s an opportunity if you’re available later in the summer, Fred then spent time with the first team and then came out towards the back end.

‘That happens, so we just have wait and see what happens in the loan market but we’re definitely looking to add.’