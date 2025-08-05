The South Korea international made 14 appearances for QPR last season

Pompey are monitoring Spurs' Yang Min-hyeok as they pursue strengthening their attacking options.

John Mousinho added Florian Bianchini to his squad last week, with the Frenchman making an instant impact by creating Thomas Waddingham’s late winner against PEC Zwolle.

Yet the Blues still want another winger, with highly-regarded South Korea international Yang attracting their interest for a potential loan deal.

Pompey are trailing Spurs' Yang Min-hyeok for a potential loan move. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images | Getty Images

The 19-year-old signed a six-year deal with Spurs in July 2024 after joining them from K League 1 side Gangwon, although didn’t join the Premier League club until January.

He subsequently moved on loan to QPR for the second half of last season, making 14 appearances, scoring twice and producing one assist.

Featured against Newcastle on Sunday

Yang has since been involved with Thomas Frank’s first pre-season as head coach, featuring twice during their friendly schedule to date, and therefore delaying any potential move.

He replaced James Maddison after he was stretchered off on Sunday with a serious knee injury in a friendly against Newcastle in Seoul, South Korea.

The match, which saw Yang handed a four-minute cameo from the bench, is likely to have also signalled compatriot Son Heung-min’s last appearance for Spurs as he finalises a move to Los Angeles FC.

Regardless, Yang’s ongoing involvement in their pre-season had delayed any potential loan switch, with a number of Championship clubs keen on recruiting him.

That wait will continue, with Spurs next in action on Thursday night, when they travel to Bayern Munich for their final friendly of the summer.

Frank’s men are also scheduled to meet PSG in the Uefa Super Cup final on August 13, ahead of the Premier League start, yet Yang could well be allowed out before then.

Eight starts for QPR last season

The talented teenager largely operated as a right winger during his QPR loan spell last season, although started a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at centre-forward in April.

Yang Min-hyeok on the receiving end of a Regan Poole tackle while on loan at QPR last season. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images | Getty Images

Pompey, however, have identified him as a candidate to play wide, with Mousinho currently short of options in that area following Paddy Lane’s sale to Reading, Harvey Blair’s long-term injury and Matt Ritchie having no Fratton Park future.

During Yang’s time at QPR, he made eight starts, while appeared as a 68th-minute substitute in their 2-1 defeat against the Blues.

Although, following three successive starts, he didn’t feature in Rangers’ last two matches as they finished 15th last season, one place above Pompey.

International debut for South Korea in March

Yang also made his South Korea debut in March, after coming off the bench in a World Cup qualifier against Jordan, which ended 1-1.

During Spurs’ pre-season he was an unused substitute against Reading last month, although replaced new signing Mohammed Kudos in the 77th minute during a friendly at Luton.

The winger was then included in the squad for the Premier League club’s two-match Asia Tour, although remained on the bench for last week’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong.

He was used, however, in Sunday’s Newcastle clash, replacing the injured substitute Maddison in the 86th minute.

Pompey presently have four remaining match-day loan slots, with Bianchini their only summer recruit taken on loan so far.

They have also signed Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux, all of which featured in Saturday's 1-0 win over PEC Zwolle in their final friendly before the Championship kicks off.

