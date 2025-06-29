Pompey returned for pre-season on Tuesday, but aren’t currently training at their training ground

The more observant among the Fratton faithful will have noticed Hilsea hasn’t formed the backdrop to Pompey’s pre-season training over recent days.

That’s because John Mousinho’s men have been using facilities and pitches at The Lensbury hotel, Teddington, since Friday.

Boasting 25 acres and situated on the banks of the River Thames, the Middlesex-based venue is playing host to the Championship club over three days.

Pompey have been training at The Lensbury hotel, Teddington, since Friday. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth Fc

Despite having returned for pre-season last Tuesday, involving two days of testing at their Copnor Road training home, the Blues are currently training elsewhere.

With their training pitches having undergone drainage work during the close season, coupled with Pompey returning earlier this summer, it was decided to allow more time for the playing surface to bed in.

As a consequence, Mousinho’s squad are based at The Lensbury until Sunday afternoon, followed by two days off, before returning to Hilsea on Wednesday.

‘Protecting’ Portsmouth’s training pitches

Chief executive Andy Cullen told The News: ‘At the moment, we just want to protect the training ground pitches as best as we possibly can.

‘We have obviously put new drainage down on pitches one and two, investing quite a bit of money on that. We then relaid the turf on top and, although it’s actually ready to play on, we felt the extra week would be useful.

‘This year, we have come back earlier than normal for training, John and Rich were very, very keen for that to happen, so instead we have gone to The Lensbury and been completely based there for three days.

‘The players will be off for a couple of days and back at the training ground on Wednesday and Thursday, before going to Bratislava next weekend.

‘I am happy with the investment we have put into the training ground pitches, they are really, really good and absolutely fine to play on. The Academy will be training on theirs on Monday.

Pompey’s pre-season training will return to their training ground on Wednesday | None

‘What we are trying to do is take that longer-term view, so it best protects the pitches having made that investment into a whole new drainage system.

‘While staying at The Lensbury also creates that bit of togetherness before we go away to Slovakia.’

‘Significant expenditure’ on Portsmouth’s training ground

Improvements have consisted of introducing new pitch irrigation to boost drainage - in addition to the annual refurbishment of all three existing playing surfaces.

Meanwhile, the first-team dressing rooms have been renovated and increased in size, while the goalkeeping area has also been relaid.

Pompey returned for pre-season on Tuesday - three days earlier than last summer in the aftermath of their League One title triumph.

They have been in full training since Friday (June 27) - compared to July 1 last year - as Mousinho and his coaching staff prepare the players for their second successive season in the Championship.

The Blues fly out to Slovakia on Saturday (July 5) for a seven-day training camp in Bratislava, although no friendlies are involved.

National League side Woking will be the first friendly opposition on Tuesday, July 15, followed by a trip to Farnborough the following day (Wednesday, July 16).

