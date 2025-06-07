Why there’s no transfer panic yet over quiet Portsmouth start to window

No transfers, no panic: A look at a quiet start to Pompey’s summer window and the mechanics of the player trading which lies ahead.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So here we are a week into the summer window with barely a sniff of Pompey transfer activity.

We had a Charlie Savage rumour which came with the Blues being thrown in with Birmingham City and Wrexham - obligatory names usually thrown out by agents to generate transfer talk to be treated with suspicion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then came Friday’s chatter of a homecoming for Jamal Lowe, noise which surprisingly generated something of a mixed response and a link which didn’t stand up to inspection when afforded consideration.

Some online Blues followers have taken to fabricating rumours about their team paying £3.5m Euros to sign Spanish winger David Mella, to pass the time. The fact Juventus are among the clubs across Europe said to be tracking one of Spain’s bright, young things was, of course, incidental.

We know Crystal Palace’s Hindolo Mustapha is of interest, likewise Gambian Abdoulie Manneh who appears be off to one of Europe’s top sides.

But, at this stage, that’s about it.

Not that anyone should be flapping over the lack of activity to date, and, to the Fratton Faithful’s credit there’s little sign of that happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An assessment of the 26 pieces of completed business in the EFL so far, shows just six moves have been completed with a Championship side as the buying club.

Thierry Small signs for Preston | Ian Robinson

Marc Bola, right, has signed for Watford | Getty Images

There’s also likely to be a different dynamic to this window compared to summers past.

With Pompey looking to focus their work on the continent, many of the avenues to names surfacing have been cut off from previous years. That’s certainly reflected in fewer targets being mentioned at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s worth a nod to the increased professionalism of the Blues’ football operation, too. There’s undoubtedly fewer leaks sprung these days compared to previous regimes. And that’s how it should be.

The noises ahead of the transfer window opening was this period, punctuated by a six-day break to the main rump of trading, would be quiet.

It’s a section which was effectively put in place to accommodate clubs competing in the Fifa World Club Championships, too, which gets underway on June 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL felt it was right their clubs should be able to complete deals in this ‘exceptional registration period’ too, hence following the pattern of a six-day closure before business recommences until September.

That’s a pattern forced by the window being allowed to be open for a total of 89 days, but what’s unfolded so is gentle transfer sparring. We await Pompey to start landing their transfer blows in the mid-to-late rounds of this 12-round recruitment contest.

‘A noticeable calm over the Pompey quiet at this stage’

With the window closing on Tuesday until June 16, the prospect of having to wait for that first done deal would’ve created a degree of agitation in years gone by.

That’s not the case, however, with a noticeable calm over the quiet at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the biggest contributory factor for that is a confidence these days in the key figures conducting Pompey’s recruitment work.

The competence and credit in the bank for sporting director Rich Hughes certainly helps, and gives the football operation the opportunity to go about their business at a comfortable ambient temperature.

Sure that will heat up if things don’t accelerate as Pompey return for pre-season training later this month, and their pre-season campaign gets underway.

But all the noises emanating from the club, at this stage, are as comfortable as the relatively relaxed air surrounding it.