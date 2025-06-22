LATEST: Transfer update on West Brom midfielder keen on Portsmouth homecoming

The West Brom man becomes a free agent next month with the former Chelsea talent keen on a Pompey homecoming, but with Championship sides keen, it’s now looking likely he’ll be heading elsewhere this summer.

Pompey are looking increasingly unlikely to make a move for John Swift.

The News understands the Blues are not currently pushing to bring the out-of-contract attacking midfielder back to Fratton Park this summer.

And that means the man whose deal with West Brom comes to a close at the start of next month, will likely advance one of the host of other opportunities available to him.

The News reported last week Swift was keen on the prospect of move to PO4 and a return to the club he was with as a youngster, before the Gosport lad moved to Chelsea.

It’s believed there had been tentative discussions between the two parties, but that has failed to develop into anything more concrete this month.

Swift is now looking more likely to explore other avenues as he looks to decide where he’s playing his football next season before the month is out.

The 29-year-old has a stack of options at his disposal and has held talks with Championship clubs, with four second-tier sides pursuing his signature.

In addition, the former Reading man has interest from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

There’s no doubt it would have been a Fratton homecoming which would have been high on his priorities, however, with Swift still having friends and family in the area.

Pompey have moved to strengthen their attacking options, bringing in Aussie Adrian Segecic as their single new face so far in the transfer window.

The Blues will likely need further additions in the forward area moving forward, however, as John Mousinho builds for his side’s second campaign in the Championship.

Pompey were keen on Gambian Abdoulie Manneh, who is playing in Sweden with Mjallby and is attracting interest from a host of sides across Europe.

The likes of Brighton and Wolves has also been mentioned with the £4.2m-rated talent, with Manneh understood to be likely to move to either the Premier League or a top side from across the continent.

John Swift’s Championship goals and assists

Season Goals and assists 2024-25 (West Brom, Championship) 3 goals, 1 assist 2023-24 (West Brom, Championship) 9 goals, 0 assists 2022-23 (West Brom, Championship) 6 goals, 9 assists 2021-22 (Reading, Championship) 11 goals, 10 assists 2020-21 (Reading, Championship) 1 goal, 2 assists 2019-20 (Reading, Championship) 6 goals, 8 assists

Former Blues man Jamal Lowe was also mentioned as an option this month, with Sheffield Wednesday finding themselves in disarray after failing to pay their players. That talk was well wide of the mark, however, with Pompey known not to be interested in the former Fratton favourite.

Brescia winger Patrick Nuamah is another player the Blues have been linked with this summer, with the Serie B side facing bankruptcy.

Pompey are looking to the continent for their recruitment, as they look to find maximum value for their business.

The football operation has an increased playing budget at their disposal and there is the possibility of spending multi-million pound transfer fees for the right additions - pushing on from the £1.27m paid for Hayden Matthews in January.