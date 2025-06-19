Broadcaster Channel 7 made the allegations over ex-Pompey man’s treatment at Adelaide

Former Pompey player Ryan Tunnicliffe is at the heart of a controversy which has rocked Adelaide United.

Australian broadcaster 7News Adelaide broke the ‘explosive’ story that the A-League club’s technical director Ernest Faber undermined former coach Carl Veart last season.

Centring on an exclusive video interview with former assistant Travis Dodd, among the whistleblower’s accusations are Faber asked players to pick the team behind Veart’s back, while he also suggested to the youth-team that the club should consider changing its tactics.

In addition, it is claimed Faber ostracised Tunnicliffe and instructed him to undergo a physically-demanding training regime in a bid to force him out of the club.

Nonetheless, Dodd’s claims have caused ructions at the club, which finished sixth and bid farewell to the long-serving and popular Veart at the season’s end.

In the case of Tunnicliffe, 7News Adelaide reported: ‘He also forced unwanted import Ryan Tunnicliffe to train on his own, putting him through torturous running sessions in the hope he would quit the club.’

To which Dodd, who left the club along with Veart, added: ‘I said mate, don’t let them break you. He goes “I can do it”.

‘And, credit to him, for two weeks he rocked up when he was asked to rock up, did what he was asked to do, and seemingly Ernest (Faber) had had enough after two weeks and let him rejoin the first-team squad.’

Ex-Pompey player Ryan Tunnicliffe last month left Adelaide after an unsuccessful two-year stay. Picture: Sarah Reed/Getty Images | Getty Images

Former Adelaide player, Josh Cavallo, who was also released last month, responded on the 7News Facebook comment section with his own accusations about treatment at the club.

He wrote: ‘He is only scratching the surface of what happened behind the scenes this season. I have so much more to reveal when I’m ready.

‘Carl was under clear instructions by the people above him (Ernest Faber) during pre-season that I wasn't allowed to step foot on the pitch. Carl didn't have the conversation with me about the truth until the last three weeks of the season.

‘Hence why I was sidelined fit for the entire season. I got questioned on a daily basis what was happening.’

No Adelaide league starts for 14-and-a-half months

Tunnicliffe left having not started an A-League game for 14-and-a-half months, while making just one match-day squad last season. He totalled 27 appearances during his two years Down Under.

Certainly it has been proven to be a hugely unsuccessful stay in Australia in the aftermath of not having his contract renewed at Pompey.

The former Manchester United and Fulham man was recruited by Danny Cowley on a free transfer from Luton in June 2021, going on to make 69 appearances and score three times during a two-year Fratton Park stay.

He started Mousinho’s first match as head coach in January 2023 - a 2-0 victory over Exeter - and remained a regular starter until he was left out of the match-day squad for the final three matches.

Pompey opted against taking up their 12-month option, with Tunniclife leaving in the summer of 2023 along with Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson and Jayden Reid.

