The left-back featured 43 times for Pompey in their League One title triumph

One of John Mousinho’s historic title winners is poised for his third club since leaving Fratton Park just 11 months ago.

A July 2024 switch to Peterborough swiftly turned sour for Jack Sparkes, despite the League One outfit having paid the Blues an undisclosed fee for his services.

The left-back totalled 43 appearances as Pompey were crowned League One champions in 2023-24, including 27 starts, after arriving from Exeter on a free transfer.

Often deputising for the injured Connor Ogilvie, his attacking capabilities and excellent dead-ball delivery became key attributes to the Blues’ performances, particularly in the first half of the campaign.

However, with Ogilvie signing a new deal last summer and the arrival of Jacob Farrell from Central Coast Mariners, Sparkes found himself surplus to requirements and subsequently joined Peterborough.

Transfer listed by Peterborough

Within six months he was loaned to League Two Chesterfield and, at the season’s end, found himself on Peterborough’s transfer list.

Now the 24-year-old is reportedly a target for Bristol Rovers as new boss Darrell Clarke initiates an overhaul following their relegation.

Jack Sparkes on the attack against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

According to Bristol Live, the out-of-favour Sparkes could become their first signing of the summer after being identified by the League Two club.

It would also offer a welcome opportunity for the ex-Exeter man to get his career back on track after 28 appearances for Peterborough - and none since January - during a desperately disappointing stay.

At the time of his loan switch to Chesterfield, Posh boss Darren Ferguson told the official website: ‘I had a chat with Jack a couple of weeks ago and it was an honest conversation. Sometimes signings don't work out as well as you would hope.

‘We wanted to go in a different direction in that position, which is why we brought in Tayo, who I thought performed very well on Saturday.’

Sparkes would feature 12 times for Chesterfield under former Pompey boss Paul Cook as they were eliminated in the League Two play-off semi-finals by Walsall.

He appeared in both legs, off the bench on each occasion, as the Saddlers won 4-1 on aggregate, before losing to AFC Wimbledon in the Wembley final.

‘It’s time to move on’

Commenting on Sparkes’ Pompey departure back in July 2024, Mousinho told The News: ‘Jack was one we were looking at in the summer to see how he came back and see if he could challenge for that left-back spot.

‘Off the back of everything we have seen in pre-season, we thought it was a good one for Jack to move on - and I think it’s best for both parties. Everything happened really quickly.

‘He was really excited to go to Peterborough, he made a massive contribution to the side which won the league last year and we are forever grateful for what Jack has done for the football club.

‘Sometimes you look at players and think it’s time to move on. He’s had that opportunity and we won’t stand in his way. It wouldn’t have worked with three left-backs in the building, so it made sense.’

