The midfielder joined Adelaide United in September 2023 following his Pompey release

Former Pompey player Ryan Tunnicliffe is exploring taking legal action over his treatment at Adelaide United.

Allegations included Faber asking players to pick the team behind then-boss Carl Veart’s back and ostracising Tunnicliffe.

It is claimed the ex-Blues and Manchester United midfielder was instructed to train on his own and was put through ‘torturous running sessions’ in a bid to force him out of the club.

Subsequently, the 32-year-old left Adelaide last month at the end of an unsuccessful two-year spell, having featured for just four minutes in the 2024-25 season.

Now he has released a statement addressing his ‘disgraceful’ treatment - and revealing he is currently taking legal advice.

‘It was disgraceful’

Tunncliffe wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: ‘In light of the recent reports concerning my treatment during my time at Adelaide United, I had initially chosen not to comment - out of respect for the team, the manager, and his staff. However, following their recent interview, in which they sought to downplay the situation and club’s handling of it, I now feel compelled to respond.

‘To be absolutely clear: being separated from the playing group and made to train in isolation - was not only deeply disappointing, it was disgraceful. Throughout this period, I continued fulfilling all contractual obligations, remained professional, and did everything asked of me.

‘I was the only player subjected to this so-called ‘individualised programme’, which in reality appeared to be a targeted effort to pressure me out of the club as part of a cost-cutting measure. It was, in my view, a deliberate attempt to undermine my resolve and force my departure.

‘As for the so-called ‘favourable’ end-of-year player survey referenced by the club - this claim is entirely fabricated.

‘As I am currently taking legal advice on the matter I do not intend to make any further comment aside from expressing my sincere thanks to the fans, my teammates, and the coaching staff for their support not only during that period, but throughout my entire time in Adelaide. It meant a great deal to both me and my family.’

Former Pompey player Ryan Tunnicliffe suffered a difficult time with Adelaide United Picture: Matt King/Getty Images | Getty Images

The original accusations made by Dodd were swiftly backed up by Josh Cavallo, another former player released along with Tunnicliffe last month.

Ex-Portsmouth made didn’t start in his last 14-and-a-half months in A-League

Tunnicliffe left having not started an A-League game for 14-and-a-half months, while making just one match-day squad last season.

Overall, he totalled 27 appearances in Australia after joining on two-year deal in September 2023 in what proved to be a frustrating stay.

Responding to Dodd’s initial allegations, Adelaide United CEO Nathan Kosmina told 10 First News: ‘We’re disappointed that Travis would feel the need to comment publicly, but that’s ultimately up to him and we have obviously discussed it and reviewed it.

‘We have said regardless of right or wrong, what we don’t want is to be dragged into a tit-for-tat in the media, particularly with a past player (Dodd). That is something the club hasn’t done well in the past.’

‘The truth will come soon enough’

In response to Tunnicliffe’s statement, Cavallo posted on X: ‘The narrative Adelaide United are putting forward isn’t the truth. It’s a cover-up to hide how we were treated behind closed doors.

‘Most stayed silent, not because they were okay with it, but because they feared for their own survival at the club. The truth will come soon enough.’

