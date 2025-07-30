The behind-closed-doors match represented the Blues’ sixth friendly of the summer

Pompey rattled up a 4-0 victory over Brighton under-21 this afternoon.

In a behind-closed-doors fixture at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre, John Mousinho fielded the bulk of the squad which didn’t feature in Tuesday night’s Westleigh Park friendly.

Besides the absence of Colby Bishop, it was a strong starting XI against the Premier League club’s kids, reflecting many likely starters for the Championship opener against Oxford United on August 9.

Thomas Waddingham scored twice against Brighton under-21s in a behind-closed-doors fixture.

Thomas Waddingham, in for Bishop up front, led the scoring with two goals, joined by Josh Murphy and substitute Paddy Lane.

Mousinho had named John Swift in a side captained by Regan Poole, with Callum Lang again playing on the right wing and Adrian Segecic operating as a number 10.

Notably, Marlon Pack was on the bench, with Swift and Andre Dozzell preferred as the central midfield partnership, although the veteran was included from the 61st minute.

In addition, 10 of the 11 substitutes had all featured in the previous night’s goalless draw against the Hawks, marking a busy few days for them.

The included Ibane Bowat, with another precious 16 minutes completed, Hayden Matthews, Zak Swanson, Jacob Farrell and Terry Devlin.

Although Tom McIntyre, who recently returned from injury, again missed out, as did goalkeeper Jordan Archer, with Ben Killip replacing Nicolas Schmid at half-time.

Pompey took the lead on 11 minutes when Murphy’s cross from the left was converted by Waddingham for his second of the summer.

Swift then struck the bar with a 25-yard free-kick, with the scoreline remaining 1-0 at half-time, yet the Blues stepped up the scoring after the break.

On 56 minutes, Connor Ogilvie laid the ball into the path of Waddingham, who skipped past a couple of challenges before making it 2-0.

It was 3-0 on 62 minutes when Murphy spotted Brighton’s keeper leaving a gap at his near post and striking in a shot wide from the left to capitalise opportunistically.

It was substitute Lane who completed the 4-0 victory, when, in the 70th minute, he met another Murphy cross with a bullet header.

Pompey’s final friendly of the summer will take place against Dutch side PEC Zwolle on Saturday at Fratton Park (3pm).

Pompey: Schmid (46 mins Killip), Williams (74 mins Ani), Poole (74 mins Matthews), Shaughnessy (74 mins Bowat), Ogilvie (71 mins Farrell), Dozzell (74 mins Swanson), Swift (61 mins Pack), Lang (61 mins Lane), Segecic (76 mins Thomas), Murphy (71 mins Devlin), Waddingham (74 mins Clout).

