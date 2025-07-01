Ex-Portsmouth flop and former Nottingham Forest and Coventry striker's latest bid to resurrect flagging career
One of Pompey’s most underwhelming signings of recent times has moved to Barrow in a bid to revitalise his career.
Tyler Walker was challenged with bolstering the Blues’ push for promotion from League One when recruited on loan from Coventry in January 2022 by Danny Cowley.
The ex-Nottingham Forest and Mansfield striker arrived from the Championship with a big reputation and, as a consequence, was immediately catapulted among the Blues’ top earners.
However, Walker would score just once in 15 appearances amid a number of unimpressive displays as Pompey finished 10th. Tellingly, he was an unused substitute in the final six matches of the campaign.
Now, three-and-a-half years later, he has joined Barrow following an absolutely torrid time with injury and form, which even saw him drop into non-league last season for game time.
Wealdstone loan spell
The 28-year-old scored once in eight appearances after joining Wealdstone on loan from Lincoln in March, helping them to remain in the National League, while providing him with precious game time.
Now, following his release from Sincil Bank at the season’s end, the injury-hit attacker has linked up with the Bluebirds in League Two on an initial one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.
Speaking to Barrow’s official website on Monday, he said: ‘I’m delighted to be here and finally get it over the line, and I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get going.
‘I’m really happy to be here so early, I think getting in the building at this stage before the first pre-season game has kicked off is important to get up to speed.’
Certainly there was much excitement which greeted Walker’s Pompey signing in January 2022. Possessing a rich goalscoring pedigree, he had netted in the Championship, League One, League Two and as an England under-20 international.
The Blues were ninth at the time, while Cowley had previously managed the striker during a prolific loan stay at Lincoln two years earlier which would pave the way for a switch to Coventry in August 2020.
Failed to live up to Fratton Park expectations
However, he proved to be a desperately poor recruit while at Fratton Park, failing to live up to any expectations and never again playing for Pompey after being substituted at Cheltenham in April 2022 following a particularly lacklustre showing.
Walker returned to parent club Coventry in the summer of 2022 and proceeded to score once in another 19 appearances for the Sky Blues in 2022-23, before being handed a free transfer.
Big Injury issues
Signing for Lincoln in July 2023 on a free transfer, there was hope he could emulate his previous form, yet injuries restricted him to just eight appearances and, upon the expiry of his two-year deal, he became a free agent this summer.
Now he has joined Barrow, who finished 16th in League Two last season, 11 points adrift of the play-off positions.
