Former Pompey flop Tyler Walker has joined Barrow on a 12-month deal. Picture: Jason Brown

During a hugely disappointing Fratton Park loan spell he scored once in 15 games

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Pompey’s most underwhelming signings of recent times has moved to Barrow in a bid to revitalise his career.

Tyler Walker was challenged with bolstering the Blues’ push for promotion from League One when recruited on loan from Coventry in January 2022 by Danny Cowley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Nottingham Forest and Mansfield striker arrived from the Championship with a big reputation and, as a consequence, was immediately catapulted among the Blues’ top earners.

However, Walker would score just once in 15 appearances amid a number of unimpressive displays as Pompey finished 10th. Tellingly, he was an unused substitute in the final six matches of the campaign.

Now, three-and-a-half years later, he has joined Barrow following an absolutely torrid time with injury and form, which even saw him drop into non-league last season for game time.

Wealdstone loan spell

The 28-year-old scored once in eight appearances after joining Wealdstone on loan from Lincoln in March, helping them to remain in the National League, while providing him with precious game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, following his release from Sincil Bank at the season’s end, the injury-hit attacker has linked up with the Bluebirds in League Two on an initial one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

‘I’m really happy to be here so early, I think getting in the building at this stage before the first pre-season game has kicked off is important to get up to speed.’

Former Pompey flop Tyler Walker has joined Barrow on a 12-month deal. Picture: Jason Brown

Certainly there was much excitement which greeted Walker’s Pompey signing in January 2022. Possessing a rich goalscoring pedigree, he had netted in the Championship, League One, League Two and as an England under-20 international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues were ninth at the time, while Cowley had previously managed the striker during a prolific loan stay at Lincoln two years earlier which would pave the way for a switch to Coventry in August 2020.

Failed to live up to Fratton Park expectations

However, he proved to be a desperately poor recruit while at Fratton Park, failing to live up to any expectations and never again playing for Pompey after being substituted at Cheltenham in April 2022 following a particularly lacklustre showing.

Read More Andy Cullen details Portsmouth loan strategy in transfer window - and warns of recruitment wait

Walker returned to parent club Coventry in the summer of 2022 and proceeded to score once in another 19 appearances for the Sky Blues in 2022-23, before being handed a free transfer.

Big Injury issues

Signing for Lincoln in July 2023 on a free transfer, there was hope he could emulate his previous form, yet injuries restricted him to just eight appearances and, upon the expiry of his two-year deal, he became a free agent this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he has joined Barrow, who finished 16th in League Two last season, 11 points adrift of the play-off positions.