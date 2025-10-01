Adrian Segecic celebrates are netting Pompey's equaliser against Watford. Picture: Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

Pompey snatch a late - but well-deserved point - against Watford

It was the night which staged Minhyeok Yang’s breakthrough performance, yet it was Adrian Segecic who stole the show.

While the energetic Spurs winger was a delight in the opening 45 minutes, capping a strong display with a technically superb goal, it took another summer attacking recruit to save the day.

With 11 minutes remaining, frustratingly the Blues found themselves trailing 2-1 having twice been caught on the counter-attack following poor defending.

Indeed, throughout the 90 minutes, the hosts struggled to contain Watford’s pace and directness on the break, looking worryingly stretched on each occasion.

In this instance, having led 1-0 at the break through the impressive Yang down the left, the Hornets suddenly raced into a 2-1 advantage with two goals in the opening 11 minutes of the second half.

Firstly Imran Louza finished following a cross from the left and then substitute Rocco Vata netted after a delivery from the right, turning a match Pompey had deservedly led onto its head.

As the clock ticked down, Mousinho threw on Harvey Blair, Segecic and Terry Devlin, yet still could barely create after appearing to have had the stuffing kicked out of them.

Step forward Segecic, however, pouncing onto John Swift’s blocked shot, switching it to his left foot and driving in an angled finish for an euphoric equaliser for the majority of the 19,646 crowd.

From that point, both sides pushed for the winner, Watford still threatening on the counter, yet it remained all-square at 2-2 following a pulsating finale.

A disappointing draw, yet definitely embraced in the circumstances, thanks to the intervention of three-goal Segecic as he continues to enjoy life on the south coast.

Marlon Pack had earned himself a Pompey recall to the starting line-up following his eye-catching cameo at Ipswich.

Having convinced John Mousinho he deserved to be included, he replaced Luke Le Roux in the centre of midfield as one of four changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Portman Road.

Jordan Williams, John Swift and Conor Chaplin were also included against the Hornets, with Adrian Segecic, Zak Swanson and Mark Kosznovszky dropped to the bench.

However, there was still no return for Josh Murphy, who has been troubled by an ankle injury and has now missed the Blues’ last three matches.

Elsewhere, Harvey Blair was named in his first Pompey squad since the final game of last season, having recovered from a hamstring injury, with Ibane Bowat and Makenzie Kirk omitted.

When the match got underway, within two minutes Watford had a booking after Max Alleyne cynically tugged back Yang down the left as he sped past him following an excellent Regan Poole pass.

The South Korean international was again at the heart of matters on five minutes - this time with a goal.

Pack’s long throw from the right was completely missed inside the box by one Watford player, before Abankwah diverted the ball into the path of Yang.

It was met with a classy right-footed half-volley which found the far bottom corner of the net to give the Blues a cherished early lead.

Watford responded with an attack down the left and a delivery fired across goal, but Yang had tracked back to the far post to tidy up and clear the danger.

But Pompey were in the ascendancy and, on 17 minutes, Pack fired in a first-time shot from 22-yards which Egil Selvik struggled to hold, yet Colby Bishop couldn’t capitalise.

Selvik did produce an excellent save, though, in the 25th minute when Williams’ cross from the right was met with a first-time Yang shot, which the keeper tipped over the bar.

The visitors made their first change after just 35 minutes, with Nestory Irankunda replaced by Rocco Vata, not that the attacker was happy with the decision. He firstly punched a dug-out seat, then slammed a plastic bottle onto the floor, before storming down the tunnel.

Meanwhile, another Pompey chance went begging when Ogilvie’s cross from the left deflected into the path of Andre Dozzell, yet, rather than hit it first time, the midfielder took a touch before firing across goal from a tighter angle.

The Blues went into the break with a well-deserved one-goal advantage, although perhaps would have been disappointed at failing to add to it considering their encouraging approach play.

Watford made another two changes at the interval, with Jeremy Ngakia and Edo Kayembe introduced for Caleb Wiley and Hector Kyprianou

Within 26 seconds of the restart it was 1-1 after Swift’s loose pass gifted possession to the visitors, who broke down the left through Vata.

He squared for Imran Louza to net with a first-time finish which Bursik couldn’t quite keep out, capping a lightning attack to level in front of their fans in the Milton End.

The Blues’ positive response was encouraging, with Bishop having a penalty appeal turned down and then narrowly heading over Pack’s cross from the right.

Yet suddenly it was 2-1 to Watford on 56 minutes following a long ball down their right flank which was defended appallingly by Pompey.

It culminated with Moussa Sissoko’s cross from the right before steered home by Vata’s chest - and had arrived completely against the run of play.

Mousinho made a double substitution on 63 minutes, with Chaplin and Yang coming off for Blair and Segecic.

Then, on 72 minutes, Terry Devlin replaced Jordan Williams at right-back as the Blues continued to try to find that equaliser.

There was a fleeting goal-scoring opportunity on 77 minutes, when Devlin’s ball into from the right was met with a first-time shot from Swift which flashed into the side-netting.

Pompey did get their equaliser on 79 minutes, arriving from substitute Segicic after good work from Blair.

The youngster was on the floor appealing for a foul yet, with nothing awarded, managed to hook the ball to his right and was met by a Swift shot which was blocked.

However, it fell to Segecic, who switched it to his left foot and drove in a fierce angled finish right in front of a jubilant Fratton End.

Both sides pushed for the equaliser, certainly nobody wanted a point, yet that was entirely the outcome - thanks to Segecic.