A hard-earned point for the Blues at West Brom, with their talismanic striker bouncing back yet again

Colby Bishop’s goal celebration was distinctly low-key, greeted with polite walking pace and wearing a slight smile, rather than being swept away by chest-drumming emotion.

The striker’s acknowledgement of that decisive 56th-minute moment was more in tune with a late, meaningless consolation during a morale-destroying thumping, certainly unbefitting of an equaliser at The Hawthorns.

John Mousinho afterwards offered up an explanation for Bishop’s curious inertia, albeit treading carefully to avoid becoming yet another recruit for the lynch mob pursuing maligned referee Elliot Bell.

‘Colby took a whack to the glute or just the lower back, he could hardly walk,’ Pompey’s head coach told the media post-match.

'There were times in the first half where (George) Campbell could do whatever he wanted to to Colby Bishop,' Pompey's boss told the media post-match.

‘There was one in the second half, he’s got two arms and dragged him down early on. I think it’s the most obvious foul in the world, just give it.

‘Colby was struggling at half-time. Hopefully it shouldn't be anything more serious than that. He wanted to play on with the injury as well, but we decided to take him off (on 76 minutes), he couldn’t walk properly.

‘Still, what a brilliant goal from a nicely-worked move. An outstanding cross and an outstanding finish.’

57 Portsmouth career goals

Of all his 57 goals for the Blues, his muted reaction was surely one of the most restrained, particularly in the context of drawing himself level with Ronan Curtis.

The pair now share the podium as Pompey’s joint-highest scorers during the 21st Century, an achievement which reflects consistency and longevity, warranting admiration.

Indeed, in terms of post-War goalscorers, Saturday signalled Bishop drawing level with Alan Biley, yet still one behind Kevin Dillon and Ike Clarke. To be occupying such esteemed Hall-of-Fame company says it all.

The 28-year-old continues to have his dogged detractors, as clearly demonstrated following his penalty miss against Norwich last weekend. Some will never be convinced of his talents, irrespective of his burgeoning goal tally.

Nonetheless, Bishop continues to be a talismanic presence for Pompey and even when battered, bruised and unable to walk - like Saturday - he somehow always manages to pick himself up and strike back.

When his career was threatened by a heart scare, he returned to score in his comeback match against Preston. After missing a penalty in the relegation battle against Derby in April, he responded by bagging a maiden Football League hat-trick.

Josh Murphy’s cross from the left, Bishop on the run as he steered it into the far corner from eight-yards out and then an understated celebration in front of the home fans, consisting of a walk, a gentle reenactment of his header and a wink. Job done, 1-1 draw complete.

Colby Bishop's muted goal celebration after hauling Pompey level in the 1-1 draw at West Brom on Saturday. Picture: Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages | Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages

Admittedly, he had rotated his team on that occasion, Ryley Towler and Christian Saydee these days are League One fixtures, yet Saturday’s outcome still reflects how far the Blues have evolved.

No inclusion of Portsmouth latest signing

In his absence, Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy continued as the centre-half pairing and they magnificently led Pompey’s rearguard action to secure a hard-earned point.

The visitors fell behind to a wonderful Mikey Johnston strike on 25 minutes, albeit having allowed the attacker far too much time to line up a shot from the edge of the box, with John Swift failing to close him down quick enough.

Yet, despite dominating the first half, a comfortable West Brom failed to build on that lead, barely testing Nicolas Schmid, and were made to pay when Pompey levelled through Bishop on 56 minutes.

Referee controversy for West Brom

In a match of few goal-scoring chances, the second half saw Alex Mowatt strike the right-hand post, while strong appeals for a penalty following Connor Ogilvie’s challenge on Aune Heggebo were waved away by referee Bell.

Not that Pompey were complaining, with the centre-half remaining on the pitch to maintain a battling man-of-the-match display as the Blues defended their penalty area superbly to protect Schmid and keep the Baggies at bay.

Bishop was unable to aid that admirable defensive effort from the team, having left the pitch in some discomfort with 14 minutes remaining, yet the Tubthumping striker had already contributed a key moment.

He gets knocked down, he gets up again, you’re never going to keep him down.