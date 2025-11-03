Ex-Pompey favourite Freddie Potts had a dream start to life as a Premier League midfielder as he played a key role in West Ham’s win against Newcastle United

Former Pompey loanee Freddie Potts had a ‘dream’ day on Sunday - after being handed his maiden competitive start in West Ham’s Premier League win against Newcastle United.

A firm favourite with the Fratton faithful following his sterling performances for John Mousinho’s side last term, the 22-year-old founded himself seranaded by Irons supporters as ‘one of their own’ after his man-of-the-match performance helped the Hammers record their first home victory of the season and Nuno Espirito Santo secure an inaugural win after he replaced Graham Potter as manager in September.

The midfielder, who came through the ranks at West Ham, was also hailed by former player Michael Carrick, who was left mightily impressed by what he witnessed from Potts at the London Stadium.

Freddie Potts - a massive West Ham plus

The home side went into the match on the back of three straight defeats and sitting second bottom of the table after just one win in nine games.

Potts was one of three changes made by Espirito Santo following a defeat to Leeds, with the Portuguese handing the midfielder his first-ever place in a West Ham starting XI.

It was a huge risk to take, bearing in mind the same weekend last season saw the youngster lining up for the Blues in a Championship relegation battle at Hull City.

But the midfielder not only stood up to the test, he excelled under the pressure - lending Carrick to praise the maturity and bravery Potts showed on Sunday night’s Match of the Day.

Singling out his performance, which also saw a goal disallowed for offside, the former England international said: ‘He (Potts) was a massive plus for West Ham. There were a lot of positives today (Sunday), but he was a massive plus. I think the biggest thing for me was how he just fitted in and played his position with real understanding.

‘He's playing in a team with a lot of attacking players and he played his position against a strong midfield of Newcastle's three. They're very athletic, as strong as you get in the Premier League, and he had a real understanding of when to press, when to cover.

‘He was doing two jobs and he was jumping at times to Tonali or Bruno (Guimaraes) and he was back-tackling and blocking passes into (Nick) Woltemade. It seems quite simple, but it's fantastic. He never looked out of position, he never really looked like he was chasing.

‘I just thought it was a real disciplined, mature performance. Again, he was dictating things, he had a real presence about him in there. Never really looked flustered.

‘On another day, he might have had a goal. If Soucek had maybe a size 7 on instead of a size 9.5, he might have got himself a goal. He deserved it. He's done a bit of everything today for West Ham.

‘In a real tough game to come into, he's just done his job fantastically well. Kept calm, kept composed, was all over the pitch, done a bit of everything. He's had a really good day, really good day.’

‘Honestly, I think you can't underestimate coming into that environment in a game of that stature to come in and just be himself. He looked like he was just himself and he coped with it ever so well.’

Potts made 37 Championship appearances for Pompey last season as they finished 16th. The Blues were keen on a reunion this term. However, former West Ham boss Potter was keen to integrate the midfielder into his first-team ranks - something which his successor, Esprito Santo, is also, clearly, comfortable with doing.

