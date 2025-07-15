Former Pompey loanee Freddie Potts is currently with the West Ham first-team squad as they prepare for the new season in Germany

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Potts looks poised to be handed his dream Premier League chance with boyhood club West Ham next season - which spells bad news for Pompey.

The former Blues loan favourite has been handed the Hammers’ No32 shirt ahead of their 2025-26 campaign - a first-team squad honour which the 21-year-old wasn’t presented with last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That provides a good indication of where the midfielder stands in boss Graham Potter’s plans for the forthcoming season, with the West Ham academy product also currently away with the senior squad on their week-long pre-season training camp in Germany’s Black Forest.

Meanwhile, following those developments, The Evening Standard is today reporting that Potts - along with fellow youngster George Earthy - is increasingly unlikely to be loaned out again this term as the duo quickly establish themselves as welcome additions to the Hammers’ first-team ranks.

Potter continues to be linked with central midfielders as he looks to strengthen that area of his squad during the transfer window. Liverpool’s Tyler Morton is the latest link to emerge, with the London Stadium side reportedly wanting the 22-year-old and Anfield team-mate Harvey Elliott as they look set to find regular game time with the champions increasingly difficult next season.

But no matter what business is done to strengthen West Ham’s engine room this summer, Potts looks set to be part of the options available to Potter as he looks to add his stamp on the group he inherited from Julen Lopetegui in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey hoped for Freddie Potts return but remained realistic

Freddie Potts in the thick of the action against Blackburn. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The News will hardly come as a surprise to Pompey, who knew a return to Fratton Park was always going to be tough this time around.

Potts arrived at PO4 last season after spending the 2023-24 campaign on loan at League One Wycombe.

He was unlikely to be considered a Premier League option at that stage of his development. But after featuring 37 times for the Blues in the Championship last term, scoring once and registering four assists, he’s in a much better position to make that leap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey were prepared to wait and see where Potts fitted into Potters’ plans once their scheduled pre-season tour to America this month came to an end.

However, they’ll be coming to the same conclusions that the young midfielder will be playing at a higher level next term.

The Blues remain on the lookout for midfield reinforcements following the loan exits of Potts and Isaac Haydens at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham fan Potts’ dream coming true

Freddie Potts has made three senior appearances for the Hammers | Getty Images

Potts, who signed a new deal with the Hammers in March until 2029, has never hidden his desire to become a regular at his boyhood club.

And he reiterated that ambition in an interview with the club following his return for the start of pre-season last week.

Speaking to the club website, Potts said: ‘I’m very, very happy to be back. I’ve had two tough loan spells with Wycombe and Portsmouth, but in the end they became really enjoyable ones as I played a lot of games. However, my return to West Ham has come at the perfect time, as I’m full of confidence at the moment and ready to show what I can do this pre-season in front of the head coach.

‘It means a lot to me to be back here at Rush Green because I'm a massive West Ham fan. My family are all West Ham fans, and it's always been my dream to play for this incredible club, and to be part of it was my dream when I was a kid, so now I've just got to try and work hard enough to try and prove myself in the first-team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was nice to sign a new long-term contract with the club I love (in March) and for everyone to show their continued faith in me, which gave me a massive boost, and I’m now looking forward to the years ahead here in east London.

‘It’s always nice to get that side of football out of the way so I can just concentrate on my dream of being a first-team player and what’s in front of me, and to have another four years here is something that I couldn't be happier about.’