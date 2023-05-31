Tyler Walker is a name the Fratton faithful will want to forget in a hurry after his failed loan spell in 2022.

But now the striker is on the lookout for a new club after being released by Coventry following their Championship play-off final defeat to Luton.

It was a disappointing end to the campaign for Walker, who missed the Sky Blues’ play-off campaign through injury.

That had seen him sidelined for the two-legged semi-final against Middlesborough as well as the Wembley final against the Hatters as they missed out on Premier League football following a 6-5 defeat on penalties.

Despite his failed Pompey loan, the forward appeared to have been given a fresh start under Mark Robins and was slowly integrated back into his side at the start of the campaign.

Yet injuries affected his season at the CBS Arena and he would make just 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.

News of his exit brings to an end a three-year stay with Coventry, which saw him net 10 goals in 72 outings following his switch from Nottingham Forest in 2020.

Tyler Walker.

Walker was one of seven players to be released by the Sky Blues following their penalty shootout defeat against Luton, as Robins prepares for next season’s promotion charge.

After a difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign, the striker joined Pompey on loan in January 2022 – reuniting with former boss Danny Cowley.

The front man was earmarked to be the answer to the Blues’ play-off ambitions over the second half of the season.

However, it was a loan move to forget for Walker as he failed to live up to the expectations, registering just once in 15 outings on the south coast.

After a string of disappointing performances, the forward was an unused substitute for Blues’ final six games of the season as hopes of a top-six finish ended. He was regarded as one of the worst loan signings by the Fratton faithful as he returned to Coventry at the end of his stint.

John Mousinho is on the lookout for two new strikers this summer as he primes his squad for a promotion charge next term.

