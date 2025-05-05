The Blues signed off their maiden campaign back in the Championship with a 1-1 draw ion front of a sell-out crowd at PO4.

John Mousinho’s men had already sealed their survival, while the point was enough to confirm the Tigers’ safety.

Indeed, Pompey’s form on home soil has been key to their success this term as they turned Fratton Park into a place to be feared for their rivals.

This saw them pick up key wins - most notably a 1-0 triumph against champions Leeds United in March.

Despite a difficult start to the season, the Blues lost just three of their final 17 games at PO4, which played a crucial role in guiding them out of the relegation battle.

With sell-out crowds turning out most weeks, the 2024-25 campaign represents the highest average attendance in 57 years.

But how does Pompey’s figures compare to their Championship rivals?

With data provided by Football Web Pages, we’ve taken a look to see how Fratton Park’s average attendance compares to their second-tier rivals this term.