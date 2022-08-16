Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back also believed Danny Cowley’s half-time team talk was a key reason behind their second half improvement.

The Blues boss’ men came from a goal down to put four past the U’s in an inspired second half showing.

Although Joe Ironside headed the visitors ahead after half-an-hour, Colby Bishop came to the rescue to net his fifth goal of the campaign on the stroke of half-time.

That triggered a half-time reaction when Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs increased the advantage after the break before Ogilvie capped off the win on 77 minutes.

Following the triumphant victory, the 26-year-old was full of praise for the character shown by his Pompey team-mates.

He told The News: ‘We showed a lot of character and fought our way back into it and second half we played some real good football.

‘First half, they were just loading the box and putting balls in there and we just had to deal with it at times.

‘Going a goal down, we couldn't lose our way and we did that and got the goal before half-time and just built a bit of momentum.

‘It always helps getting a goal before half-time and it puts doubts in their heads going into half-time at 1-1 and especially with us shooting down to the Fratton End it always helps.

‘Danny said at half-time that we’ve just got to work hard and that end almost sucks the ball into the goal and we need to capitalise on that and make it hard for teams and the fans helped that.’

Ogilvie’s second half volley was the left-back’s second of the campaign after he headed home against Sheffield Wednesday in the season opener.

The former Gillingham ace admitted he’s been told to add goals to his game, while he also joked that he shouldn’t have even been that high up the pitch.

‘I probably shouldn't have been up that high.’ He continued.

‘I just managed to creep up there at the back post and put it in and I’m delighted.