The goalkeeper still has two years remaining on his Citizens contract – but, according to reports, this hasn’t stopped interest in his services.

The 42 claims the 20-year-old’s progress has caught the attention of sides in the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga, although doesn’t reveal names.

It also doesn’t specify whether a potential deal for Bazunu would be a loan or permanent transfer.

Pep Guardiola already has Ederson at his disposal, while understudy Zach Steffen recently penned a new contract to continue learning from the Brazilian.

It has been suggested the Republic of Ireland international won’t settle for third-choice upon his Pompey return, following 41 outings this season and 16 clean sheets.

The latest developments aren’t the first linking him with another move away from the Etihad Stadium, however.

During the first half of the season, both AFC Bournemouth and Middlesbrough were reportedly keen on moving for his signature – before it was confirmed he would remain at Fratton Park until the season’s end.

Gavin Bazunu has two years remaining on his Manchester City contract. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

This has proven to be an inspired decision for the keeper, who has continue to shine in regular first-team football.

The Dubliner has missed only two League One games and is a strong contender for The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.