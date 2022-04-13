Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu's Manchester City future thrown into doubt as leading European clubs express interest in Republic of Ireland ace
Gavin Bazunu’s Manchester City future has been thrown into doubt – with elite European clubs reportedly declaring their interest in the Pompey loanee.
The goalkeeper still has two years remaining on his Citizens contract – but, according to reports, this hasn’t stopped interest in his services.
The 42 claims the 20-year-old’s progress has caught the attention of sides in the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga, although doesn’t reveal names.
It also doesn’t specify whether a potential deal for Bazunu would be a loan or permanent transfer.
Pep Guardiola already has Ederson at his disposal, while understudy Zach Steffen recently penned a new contract to continue learning from the Brazilian.
It has been suggested the Republic of Ireland international won’t settle for third-choice upon his Pompey return, following 41 outings this season and 16 clean sheets.
The latest developments aren’t the first linking him with another move away from the Etihad Stadium, however.
During the first half of the season, both AFC Bournemouth and Middlesbrough were reportedly keen on moving for his signature – before it was confirmed he would remain at Fratton Park until the season’s end.
This has proven to be an inspired decision for the keeper, who has continue to shine in regular first-team football.
The Dubliner has missed only two League One games and is a strong contender for The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.
Danny Cowley has continually tipped him for a bright future in European football – which could become a real possibility next term.