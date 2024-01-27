Portsmouth handed Abu Kamara boost - amid reported Leicester and Stoke transfer interest
The Norwich loanee has impressed during his agreed season-long loan at Fratton Park
Abu Kamara will not be leaving Fratton Park this transfer window.
According to TEAMtalk, the Norwich loanee is the subject of interest from Stoke and Leicester - with the Championship pair supposedly keen on completing a deal before February 1.
However, The News can reveal the date for the Canaries to recall the talented attacker by has now passed.
It is understood that was set for January 15 - which ensures Kamara will remain on the south coast for the rest of the season to fire their promotion push.
Indeed, Norwich are extremely happy with how the 20-year-old is fairing under John Mousinho and never intimated cancelling the season-long arrangement at its halfway point.
Kamara has scored seven times in 34 appearances since arriving at the Blues - and starts at Port Vale this afternoon.
Meanwhile, Pompey are pursuing deals for Reading’s Tom McIntyre and Wigan attacker Callum Lang ahead of Thursday's 11pm transfer window closure.