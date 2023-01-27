The Black Cats’ stance comes after Blues head coach John Mousinho told The News the Australia international looks set to stay with the Championship club.

‘It looks like, from our perspective, that Bailey is probably going to stay up in Sunderland,’ said the Pompey boss on Thursday.

‘I checked in on that yesterday and it looks a non-starter for us.’

That standpoint has seen the Blues explore other options at centre-back, with Mousinho seeing strengthening the centre of defence as a priority between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Clark Robertson remains sidelined with a quad injury, while Michael Morrison has completed his return to Cambridge United on a free transfer.

That leaves Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Connor Ogilvie as the Blues’ only current options in that key area.

Yet Mowbray’s latest update on Wright suggests the door isn’t entirely shut if Pompey want to pursue their interest further.

The Black Cats boss isn’t actively looking for the former Preston and Bristol City ace to leave.

But he’s prepared to do what’s right for the player, given his huge respect for Wright.

Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo: ‘My first thoughts really are around what it is Bailey wants to do.

‘I've been really honest with him in terms of where I see him and what we've got in that part of the pitch.

‘I think it's in Bailey's hands and I'd like to support him in whatever decision he makes, whether that's to stay, compete and try and help this team achieve our goals, or if he wants to go and be a regular footballer somewhere then I think I will support that as well.

‘In my view, people earn respect and we are talking about a really good human being, who even if he's not playing is always around encouraging his team-mates and being a real focal point in the group.

‘It's important that we have Bailey in the discussion about what's right. If he has options and he wants to take one, then we'll assess whether we can allow that to happen.’

Wright has featured 17 times for Sunderland this season. However, only six of those have come as Championship starts.

