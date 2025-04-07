Pompey have been handed a huge boost over Rob Atkinson. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Rob Atkinson has handed Pompey a huge injury boost.

John Mousinho has revealed the 26-year-old is set to make his comeback to training this week - and could be a surprise inclusion in Saturday’s squad to face relegation-rivals Derby.

The Bristol City loanee has been out since February after sustaining a calf issue in the first half against QPR. Atkinson was given an initial 6-8 week timeframe before he would be available for selection again as he joined fellow centre-back Conor Shaughnessy in the treatment room.

The League One title winner himself picked up a hamstring injury in the Blues’ 2-1 win over Cardiff just 11 days earlier and was also given a similar 6-8 week return date.

With Atkinson believed to be behind Shaughnessy throughout their individual recovery periods, Mousinho now expects the January arrival to make his much-anticipated comeback before his fellow central defensive partner.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Pompey’s trip to Coventry on Wednesday, the Blues boss told The News: ‘Rob we expect to train with us this week, possibly involved on the weekend. Wouldn’t be available to start but possibly involved and Shocks will train with us next week.

‘It looks like Rob is going to be back before Conor so we’re hopeful we’ve got Rob for the weekend if everything goes alright in training, touch wood. Conor will be about a week behind.’

Injury update on Zak Swanson and Mark O’Mahony

Zak Swanson has been one of Pompey's success stories this season after an uncertain summer and long-standing injury issues. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Among those not in the squad for Saturday’s defeat to Millwall was Zak Swanson, who had started Pompey’s 1-0 win against Blackburn a week prior.

Mousinho revealed after the game that the right-back had reported discomfort in his heel in training, which forced him to miss the trip to south London on the weekend.

The ex-Arsenal defender missed seven games from October with a similar issue, but the Blues head coach is adamant Swanson isn’t expected to miss a long period with his latest setback.

‘Zak didn’t train today, might train tomorrow but we’ll have to see how he is. We are just waiting for that heel to settle down. It’s not going to be a long-term one but might be one we niggles along so we're hopeful with Zak but we’re not sure. It’s on the other side, so the opposite foot this time but very, very similar in terms of the presentation of the systems but we’re hoping it’s nothing serious.’

Meanwhile, O’Mahony was another member to miss out on a place in the squad for the 2-1 defeat at The Den.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s match against Coventry, Mousinho stated the Brighton loanee is now fit to feature after overcoming a minor back issue last week.

‘Mark’s back, he’s back in full training today (Monday) so he’s okay. Mark had the back spasm on Friday and we just needed players that were full tilt going into the weekend and he wasn’t 100 per cent.’

