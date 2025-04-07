How Portsmouth’s awful Championship away record compares to Derby County, Sheffield United and Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Apr 2025, 13:30 BST

Pompey’s away-day woes continued on Saturday against Millwall.

John Mousinho’s men fell to late disappointment once again on their travels after losing 2-1 to the Lions at The Den.

A Mihailo Ivanovic double secured all three points for Alex Neil’s side, while also denting the Blues’ survival hopes.

The result in the capital represents Pompey’s third successive away defeat and the 14th of the campaign, having won just two of their 20 games on the road in the Championship this season.

Although they have picked up just 10 points away from Fratton Park to date, their form at PO4 has been mighty - ultimately steering them clear of the bottom three.

However, the Blues’ disappointing record on their travels is something which Guy Whittingham has made clear his former side need to put to bed if they want to maintain their second-tier status.

Mousinho’s troops are back on the road on Wednesday as they face Coventry, who are without a win in the past two games.

But how bad has Pompey’s away form been this season?

We’ve taken a look at data provided by Flashscore, who have revealed what the Championship table would look like based on away results only - and it’s not pretty reading for Mousinho and his men.

Where Pompey would sit in Championship table based on away results.

1. Championship away table

Where Pompey would sit in Championship table based on away results. | Getty Images

W: 12; D: 6; L: 2; Points: 42.

2. 1st - Burnley

W: 12; D: 6; L: 2; Points: 42. | Getty Images

W: 12; D: 4; L: 4; Points: 40.

3. 2nd - Sheffield United

W: 12; D: 4; L: 4; Points: 40. | GettyImages Photo: Ryan Pierse

W: 8; D: 9 L: 3; Points: 33.

4. 3rd - Leeds United

W: 8; D: 9 L: 3; Points: 33. | Getty Images

