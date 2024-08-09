Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regan Poole is set for a return to Pompey training next week.

The defender has given the Blues a big boost on the eve of the new Championship campaign, with the news he is to step up his return from his serious knee injury next week.

But John Mousinho has stressed the last stage of Poole’s rehabilitation has to be managed carefully, after 10 months on the sidelines.

And that has led to the head coach putting a six-week time frame on the period before the Wales international will likely return to first-team action.

Poole has been a big miss since suffering an ACL injury in the FA Cup loss at Chesterfield last November, after a flying start to his Fratton career.

He was a regular presence running on Pompey’s pre-season camp in Croatia and at the club’s Hilsea training base, as well kicking a ball on his own. That progress is now set to be stepped up in a significant landmark for the popular figure.

Pompey are starting the season with injury issues in the middle of the defence, but Mousinho explained that will not impact the speed at which the 26-year-old returns.

He said: ‘We’re hoping to get Regan training in the next week or so.

‘He’s about six weeks from being getting back - and that is going to be a massive boost.

‘The only thing with Regan is we have to make sure we don’t rush things for the sake of it, because he’s been out for so long.

‘It’s a serious injury and we have to make sure he comes back in good nick and doesn’t break down with some of the other things which happen with an ACL injury.

‘That’s particularly because it was a hamstring graft and whatever graft you have with an ACL, you can have problems with the knee or hamstring.

‘A lot of the rehab is actually focussed around that hamstring strength, because that’s where the graft has been taken from to reconstruct the ACL.

‘So you have to be careful with him, otherwise other things can go. We’ll be sure he’s right at it, before he comes back in.’

Mousinho knows news of Poole’s impending return will be greeted with enthusiasm, after arguably being his side’s standout player before injury struck.

He added: ‘There should be a clamour for Regan, even if we have everyone fit at the back, because he’s such a good player.

‘He had a massive impact in the 14 league games he played last season. In the 14 league games he played we conceded 10 goals, we were top of the league and unbeaten - Regan was a massive part of that.'