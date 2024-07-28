Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have allayed injury concerns over Tom McIntyre.

The defender was forced off in Saturday’s disappointing warm-up defeat to Wycombe, prompting worries about his fitness a fortnight from the Championship opener at Leeds.

McIntyre was withdrawn after initially operating at left-back, before being moved into the middle of the back line.

After five months on the sidelines after suffering a broken ankle on his Pompey debut, there was naturally fears over the Reading arrival as he made his way for treatment.

But Blues boss John Mousinho nipped those fears in the bud after the clash.

He said: ‘Tom came off, but it was just a tight hamstring. He’s absolutely fine.’

An injury to McIntyre at this stage of pre-season would represent a sizable concern, with the 25-year-old currently in the box seat to start the campaign in the middle of the back line with Conor Shaughnessy.

With Regan Poole completing his return from a serious knee injury, Ryley Towler is the other central defensive option at present.

Pompey are keen to recruit at the back this summer, with a new central defensive option anticipated before the close of the transfer window on August 31.

McIntyre has faced sizable injury issues in his career to date, dealing with serious back and knee problems along with a fractured skull among other issues.

Then came the ankle issue last February, as the Reading-born man was incorrectly sent off on his Blues bow against Northampton.

McIntyre returned in pre-season and did have a slight knee issue on Pompey’s Croatia training camp, from an impact issue picked up in training.