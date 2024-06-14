Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former England star has weighed in on John Mousinho’s fast-emerging transfer priority

Former Leeds and Sheffield United midfielder Carlton Palmer has given Pompey’s pursuit of Jordan Williams the thumbs up.

The one-time England international, who also played for Southampton, believes it’s a ‘no-brainer’ of a signing as the Blues look to bolster their ranks for their return to the Championship.

The News broke the story that the Barnsley defender was on Pompey’s radar on Thursday. We also revealed that a decision from the soon-to-be free agent was imminent.

That has since been followed up by reports on Friday that Williams will choose Pompey over Championship rivals Cardiff and West Brom as he departs the Tykes after six years.

And according to Palmer, if reports are true, then the right-back will prove a ‘great bit of business’ for sporting director Rich Hughes.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: ‘Several clubs are looking at defender Jordan Williams, who is now a free agent after exiting Barnsley at the end of the season. Jordan’s contract was up, and Barnsley will be disappointed to lose the player.

‘He’s won promotion to the Championship in the first year, but slid back down, the Yorkshire club have since made the play-offs two years in a row but haven’t been able to get over the line.

‘His contract was up, and he’s gone now with the likes of Devante Cole and Herbie Kane. ‘So Portsmouth have got promotion and they’re in the hunt for new faces from League One. This is a no-brainer. They will face competition for his signature given his experience at this level, but if they can get this one over the line then it’s a no-brainer and a great bit of business.’

Williams played 201 games at Oakwell after arriving from Huddersfield in 2018. He has contributed nine goals and 15 assists for the Tykes in that time. The attack-minded 24-year-old primarily operates as a right-back - a position which has been earmarked for him at Fratton Park - but was switched to a more central role last season due to injuries at Barnsley.