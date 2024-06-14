Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are reportedly closing in on their first signing of the summer trnasfer window

Pompey have ‘won the race’ for right-back target Jordan Williams.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim a deal to bring the free agent to Fratton Park has been struck.

The News exclusively revealed on Thursday that the Barnsley captain was on the Blues’ wanted list as they prepare for life in the Championship next season. We then disclosed that a decision on his future was imminent as the 24-year-old weighed up his options while on holiday.

Now it appears the defender has chosen his next move, with Williams reportedly opting for a move to the League One champions over Cardiff and West Brom, who have also been credited with an interest.

A product of Huddersfield Town’s youth system, the Tykes captain will be viewed as the ideal replacement for the now departed Joe Rafferty. An attack-minded full-back, who can also operate at centre-back, Williams will also provide the leadership qualities that will have been lost following the exits of the popular Scouser, Sean Raggett and potentially Joe Morrell.

Last season, Williams featured 52 times in all competitions for Barnsley as their promotion hopes were ended by Bolton in the League One play-off semi-finals. The versatile defender made 201 appearances during his six-year stay at Oakwell.