Boss Danny Cowley has confirmed Tom Lowery, Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs are all available for the top-of-the-table game at Portman Road.

They’ve trained all week following injury setbacks in recent weeks and are under consideration for the eagerly-anticipated head-to-head.

Lowery, who has quickly established himself as a key player in the Blues’ midfield following his free transfer from Crewe, has recovered from a hamstring injury picked up during the 2-2 draw with Plymouth at Fratton Park last time out.

The results of a scan showed he suffered a grade one tear in the first half against the Pilgrims.

But he’s ready to battle it out with Joe Morrell, who is back from international duty with Wales, for an engine-room place alongside Marlon Pack.

Right-back Rafferty has missed the past two games with a stomach injury, with left full-back Connor Ogilvie impressively deputising in his absence.

The former Preston man’s return will give Cowley a selection headache, with Clark Robertson also standing out at left-back as part of the recent defensive reshuffle.

Pompey midfielder Tom Lowery

Meanwhile, Jacobs’ groin – which has also forced him to miss the games against Plymouth and Burton – is back to put pressure on an attacking unit that will devoid of Ipswich loanee Joe Piogtt’s presence, who sits out the match under the terms of his loan.

Speaking to The News ahead of the trip to Portman Road, Cowley said: ‘Even though we wanted to play against Bolton, the international break probably came at a good time as it allowed us to get one or two back onto the grass and training,

‘We obviously had a good week last week with cumulated in us having a game against a Premier League club (Chelsea) and then we’ve had a full week this week in preparation for Ipswich.

‘So it’s been good and we have a really strong squad to pick from.

‘Michael has trained this week, while we’ve been pleased with the progress Joe and Tom have made. Hopefully they’ll be available come Saturday.