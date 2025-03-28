Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Classy Freddie Potts has credited Pompey with helping secure his long-term future at West Ham.

It has so far been a sparkling Fratton Park loan for the 21-year-old, who has established himself as a regular in John Mousinho’s side.

Potts is grateful for the Championship platform the Blues have provided, allowing him to blossom after spending last term in League One with Wycombe.

And he is convinced he has become a better player under the tutelage of Mousinho and backed by the Fratton faithful.

Potts told The News: ‘Pompey has probably been the most important period of my career. It has helped me turn into a man rather than the 20-year-old I was when I joined.

‘The Championship is obviously the next step before the Premier League. The main goal was to start as many games as possible. Wycombe helped last year because it gave me an opportunity to show myself in the Football League, but Pompey’s a new level.

‘It’s the size of the club, there are expectations, each player has to perform every week. This is the standard now that I have set myself and I’ve adapted to the level of the Championship.

Freddie Potts is enjoying his Fratton Park loan. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘I feel I have become more confident in myself over the time because I’ve adapted to the intensity and how quick the league is. Technically, as a player, I’m better.

‘I was a bit frustrated with myself at some of my performances when I first joined, now I’ve found more consistency and I’m a bit more of a leader now, more vocal. That’s what happens when you are playing against talented, bigger players in the Championship.

‘You adapt and, all of a sudden, notice you’re competing with these guys. Now I’m coming up against opposition like Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United and feel I can really compete against them.

‘I’m 100 per cent a better player. Recently I have shown more to people what I can do compared to the start of the season. My performances have gradually become better and better as the season has gone.

‘I feel I’ve done well, but I want to keep proving myself in these last few weeks. I want to do well for the club - and I want the club to stay up.’

‘I’ve learnt so much’

After breaking into Pompey’s side at Burnley in mid-September, Potts has totalled 30 games and one goal.

When fit, he has been a regular starter and his understanding with Andre Dozzell is currently keeping Newcastle loanee Isaac Hayden out of the team.

Potts added: ‘I know people at West Ham have watched the games and stayed in contact with the staff at Pompey. It’s good to hear everything has been positive.

‘I first heard that they wanted to offer a contract in January and I’m just happy it’s got over the line. They believe I can play for West Ham at some point in my career, they believe I can be in their squad.

‘I have gained invaluable experience from being at Pompey. I’ve learnt so, so much, it has turned me into a new player and probably a man now.’

