3 . Rochdale 3 Pompey 0 (March 25, 2014)

Pompey were left one place above the League Two relegation zone and fearing the drop into non-league following a dreadful defeat at promotion-chasing Rochdale. The game was effectively over after 63 minutes as they put in an insipid and gutless showing under increasingly under-press boss Richie Barker. Within 48 hours his 109-day reign was over and caretaker boss Andy Awford had seven matches to keep the Blues in the Football League. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler