It has been quite a journey, with two league titles and the Checkatrade Trophy to show for an exile that began in 2012 with relegation under Michael Appleton.
There have also been plenty of gutting lows during the long battle to return to the Championship – and not just restricted to awful owners and High Court battles.
So here’s a list of the 20 worst Pompey matches since leaving the Championship – in no particular order...
1. Pompey 0 Salford 0 2-4 pens (March 13, 2021)
Covid ensured the 2020 Leasing.com Trophy final was delayed for 12 months, eventually taking place behind-closed-doors at Wembley, with no supporters present. As holders, Pompey were expected to defeat League Two Salford, only to lose in a penalty shoot-out. In truth, Kenny Jackett's men got what deserved, with a dreadful performance and a Craig MacGillivray wonder show preventing a landslide Salford victory. Ryan Williams and Ronan Curtis missed their penalties - and the following day Jackett was sacked. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. York 4 Pompey 2 (September 28, 2013)
A tough start to the 2013-14 season was compounded by a dismal 4-2 defeat at York which effectively destroyed the Pompey career of John Sullivan. The keeper endured a nightmare match, including conceding three goals in eight minutes, and looked shot to pieces at the final whistle. A superb Jed Wallace solo goal is forever overshadowed by his goalkeeper's display. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler
3. Rochdale 3 Pompey 0 (March 25, 2014)
Pompey were left one place above the League Two relegation zone and fearing the drop into non-league following a dreadful defeat at promotion-chasing Rochdale. The game was effectively over after 63 minutes as they put in an insipid and gutless showing under increasingly under-press boss Richie Barker. Within 48 hours his 109-day reign was over and caretaker boss Andy Awford had seven matches to keep the Blues in the Football League. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler
4. Newport 3 Pompey 0 (November 12, 2013)
Pompey found themselves 2-0 behind at Newport County after just 19 minutes of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy clash and never looked liked finding a way back. In an absolutely dreadful performance, County were even reduced to 10-men for the final 22 minutes following a dreadful David Pipe challenge on Ricky Holmes - and then got another to make it 3-0. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler
