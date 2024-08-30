Portsmouth homegrown starlet set for League Two big spenders after Fratton exit

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 30th Aug 2024
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 15:23 BST
Haji Mnoga is set to join League Two side Salford City after his Pompey departure this summer.

The Blues homegrown talent is reportedly ready to link up with Karl Robinson at the League Two big spenders, as he takes the next step in his career away from PO4.

Mnoga was released by John Mousinho in May, six years on from making his Pompey debut in an EFL Trophy win at Crawley.

The 22-year-old went on to make 18 appearances for the club the former Trafalgar School student came through the ranks at.

Mnoga has spent the past two campaigns on loan at Aldershot in the National League, where the Tanzania international got 54 outings under his belt.

This summer the defender spent time on trial at Notts County but is now ready to link up with the Ammies, according to Sky Sports.

As a free agent, Mnoga’s move will not need to be completed by tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

