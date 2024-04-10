Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum Lang has handed Pompey an attacking injury fillip with a return to training.

But Blues boss John Mousinho has indicated the promotion showdown with Bolton Wanderers will arrive too soon for the eye-catching January arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lang put a month of frustration behind him, after picking up an ankle injury at Blackpool, as he rejoined the first-team group at the club’s Hilsea base today.

But Mousinho feels throwing the Scouser back in at the Toughsheet Stadium isn’t wise, after his eye-catching Fratton introduction stalled at Bloomfield Road.

He said: ‘Callum’s okay. He trained today for the first time, but will be back with S&C (strength and conditioning) on Friday. That is a deliberate part of his plan. He’ll train Saturday morning trying to get him back for the game Tuesday.

‘I think so (Bolton is out of the equation), Callum has been out five weeks so it’s about staging his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We thought he may be available for Bolton, but in order to do that we would need to get him training a few days earlier, because we need to make sure we get things right, and we’re being slightly cautious in doing so.

‘There’s still plenty of games for Callum to come in and impact this season.’

Lang’s arrival provided an injection of attacking impetus, as Pompey’s fortunes improved off the back of a difficult Christmas period.

Four goals arrived in six starts and two sub appearances, before the 25-year-old was sidelined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘He’s frustrated like everyone else, because he came in and had a real impact with those four goals and assists as well.

‘He’s been a breath of fresh air since he stepped foot on the pitch at Oxford. Bringing in a player like him was a massive boost.