Portsmouth injury latest as top goalscorer adds to attacking worries at Burnley

John Mousinho is hopeful Callum Lang doesn’t face an extensive period on the sidelines after adding to Pompey’s attacking concerns.

The Blues top goalscorer was forced off in Saturday’s gut-wrenching with 14 minutes remaining, after firing his side in front in the first half with his third goal of the season.

Lang went down with a groin injury and immediately headed to the dressing room at Turf Moor for treatment following his withdrawal.

But Mousinho moved to quell any fears the January signing from Wigan would be joining Pompey’s list of unavailable forward players for a significant period.

He told BBC Radio Solent: ‘I think Callum felt his groin, but it shouldn’t be too bad.’

Pompey, of course, now have a number of injury issues in the forward area, after being hamstrung by defensive issues this term.

Kusini Yengi was ruled out at Burnley, after picking up a groin injury in the warm-up against West Brom which has ruled him out for a couple of weeks.

That issue arrived after new Brighton loanee Mark O’Mahony picked up some bone bruising while on international duty with Republic of Ireland under-21s, which kept him out against Scott Parker’s side.

With Colby Bishop not back in contention until the new year after undergoing open-heart surgery, it leaves Elias Sorensen and Christian Saydee as Pompey’s out-and-out attacking options.

Elsewhere, Conor Shaughnessy is still sidelined with a calf injury which has kept him out since Middlesbrough last month.

Defender Ibane Bowat is out for six months after suffering a serious knee injury days after his £500,000 signing from Fulham.