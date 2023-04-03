He said cramp was the reason why the defender was withdrawn after 81 minutes in the Fratton Park victory.

Now footage has emerged of the club captain participating in training on Monday – which backs up Mousinho’s initial assessment.

The 29-year-old was caught on camera as the Blues first team welcomed their academy under-eight players to train alongside them at their Hilsea base.

And there was little evidence of the centre-back suffering any ill-effects of the issue that forced him off against Duncan Ferguson’s side.

Indeed, Robertson – who is out of contract at the end of the season – can be seen taking part in many drills alongside the Blues youngsters, which presumably gives him the green light to face MK Dons on Friday (kick-off 3pm).

That will give Mousinho a welcome selection boost as he aims to continue Pompey’s late push for a play-off place.

Clark Robertson suffered cramp during Pompey's 1-0 win against Forest Green

The Scot started his first game in three months on Saturday, after a period out with a groin problem.

The Blues will need all the options they can if they are to defy the odds and book a top-six place over their remaining seven games.

Reeco Hackett’s fitness is not causing huge concern for Pompey either.

He sat out the Forest Green game because of a knee injury. But Mousinho insisted it’s nothing to be overly anxious about.

When asked why the attacking midfielder was not involved on Saturday, he told BBC Solent: ‘That was (through) injury.

‘Reeco just picked up a bit of a knock on his knee. Things just tightened up for him on Tuesday.

‘Reeco had played three games in 12 days and we asked for a couple of them to be 90 minutes.

‘It was one of those things were, you look at it, think it’s a bit of bad luck, but hopefully he’ll be back.