The Blues head coach has revealed the defender was taken off on 81 minutes against Forest Green Rovers with cramp, ruling out any injury fears.

There were concerns among the Fratton faithful that the centre-back had suffered an injury set-back, just three senior games after his comeback from a groin complaint.

Yet Mousinho poured cold water on any potential anxiety by insisting the news on the club captain was ‘positive’.

He told The News: ‘Thankfully, at the moment, it just looks like cramp, which is to be expected.

‘Clark, since he’s been back, has trained really well. He had 60 minutes against Bournemouth (in the Hampshire Senior Cup) but nothing can replicate the rigours of League One action.

‘He then had 45 minutes last week and then just stepping up again to where he played around 80 minutes today.

‘So, yeah, really difficult. The pitch is excellent but heavy, just because of the rainfall.

Clark Robertson was all smiles at the final whistle against Forest Green Rovers despite his 81st-minute substitution.

‘I think everyone saw that today. There’ll have been a lot of pitches up and down the country that will have been really heavy despite it being April.

‘We all saw it, the rain just chucked down, and that doesn’t help when you’re trying to come back from a long-term injury.’

Robertson’s inclusion in the Blues starting XI was his first since December 29.

His comeback from a two-and-a-half groin injury began with a three-minute cameo appearance as a substitute against Bristol Rovers on March 18.

That was followed by his run-out in the Hampshire Senior Cup against the Cherries, before replacing Ryley Towler at half-time in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Port Vale.

And with important Easter fixtures against MK Dons and Morecambe on the horizon, Mousinho believes there’s no reason why the 29-year-old centre-back cannot be involved in those key games.

He added: ‘We were monitoring Clark in the second half, making sure he was okay.