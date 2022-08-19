Portsmouth injury news: in-form Blues handed significant boost by quintet ahead of Bristol Rovers' Fratton Park visit - including long-awaited return of former Sunderland man
Pompey have been handed a significant injury boost heading into Saturday’s game against Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park.
Danny Cowley has reported a clean bill of health among his playing ranks going into the match with Joey Barton’s side.
Midfielder Joe Morrell is in contention to be involved following a hernia operation which has kept him sidelined since the Blues’ return from their warm-weather training camp in Spain.
He returned to full training on Monday to put himself in the frame for the League One encounter.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth boss' verdict on latest speculation over Leicester City’s George Hirst and reveals likely destination for Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool target
-
2
LATEST: The future of Portsmouth international starlet becomes clear with offers tabled for exit
-
3
League One latest: MK Dons have bid for Portsmouth target rejected by Cambridge as Sheffield Wednesday close in on former Arsenal and Ipswich defender made available by Cardiff
-
4
Former Portsmouth and Swansea midfielder George Byers' angry reaction to Sheffield Wednesday substitution now watched more than 320,000 times on Sky Sports Twitter page
-
5
LATEST: Development over future of Portsmouth defender linked with Hull City, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town and Leyton Orient this summer
And he’s since been joined by four others who had been taking up physio Bobby Bacic’s time in the treatment room.
Denver Hume is finally fit and raring to go after a back complaint and subsequent calf injury kept him out of competitive action since mid-March – when he made his last appearance for Pompey following his January move from Sunderland.
Club captain Clark Robertson is available for his first game of the season after a foot injury picked up in the final pre-season game of the summer against Coventry.
Winger Jayden Reid has made a welcome return to training following a freak accident in the Blues’ behind-closed-doors warm-up game with Bristol City last month – an aerial challenge that subsequently triggered a hamstring complaint.
Meanwhile, Ryan Tunnicliffe, who has been the subject of bids in recent days, is available following a hamstring injury he picked up during the Blues’ opening-day draw at Sheffield Wednesday.
He remains likely to leave Pompey before the close of the transfer window.
But with all his players back now, Cowley is delighted with the options he has going into Saturday’s game with The Gas, when he’ll be hoping to extend his side’s unbeaten start to the season.
He told The News: 'We had everyone on the grass on Tuesday and again today (Thursday).
'So Jayden and Ryan are out on the grass now.
‘Meanwhile, Joe Morrell, Denver Hume, Clark Robertson trained with the team all week and will be available for selection come Saturday, so that's really good.’