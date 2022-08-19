Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley has reported a clean bill of health among his playing ranks going into the match with Joey Barton’s side.

Midfielder Joe Morrell is in contention to be involved following a hernia operation which has kept him sidelined since the Blues’ return from their warm-weather training camp in Spain.

He returned to full training on Monday to put himself in the frame for the League One encounter.

And he’s since been joined by four others who had been taking up physio Bobby Bacic’s time in the treatment room.

Denver Hume is finally fit and raring to go after a back complaint and subsequent calf injury kept him out of competitive action since mid-March – when he made his last appearance for Pompey following his January move from Sunderland.

Club captain Clark Robertson is available for his first game of the season after a foot injury picked up in the final pre-season game of the summer against Coventry.

Winger Jayden Reid has made a welcome return to training following a freak accident in the Blues’ behind-closed-doors warm-up game with Bristol City last month – an aerial challenge that subsequently triggered a hamstring complaint.

Forgotten man Denver Hume Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Meanwhile, Ryan Tunnicliffe, who has been the subject of bids in recent days, is available following a hamstring injury he picked up during the Blues’ opening-day draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

He remains likely to leave Pompey before the close of the transfer window.

But with all his players back now, Cowley is delighted with the options he has going into Saturday’s game with The Gas, when he’ll be hoping to extend his side’s unbeaten start to the season.

He told The News: 'We had everyone on the grass on Tuesday and again today (Thursday).

'So Jayden and Ryan are out on the grass now.