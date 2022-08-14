Portsmouth transfer news: Blues receive bids for former Luton and Millwall midfielder

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss admitted the club had received ‘a couple of offers’ on Friday for the forgotten midfielder.

Tunnicliffe joined Kieron Freeman on the sidelines, with the pair both absent from the trip to Whaddon Road as their futures remain uncertain.

Cowley admitted on Thursday that the pair would be the type of players who could attract interest from other League One clubs – although there had been no concrete offers at the time.

The former Manchester United youngster’s Fratton Park stay was again questioned when Tom Lowery arrived on a three-year deal last week.

The bolstered the Blues’ ranks in the centre of the park to six including Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Marlon Pack, Harry Jewitt-White, Tunnicliffe and the former Crewe man

Indeed, the midfielder has featured just once so far this term, coming on as a late substitute in the season opener against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ryan Tunnicliffe looks to be on the way out of Fratton Park.

His future looks soon to be decided though with the Blues boss revealing they have received a couple of bids for the former Luton man on Friday.

He told The News: I think there were a couple of offers for Ryan Tunnicliffe yesterday I believe - but I don’t know where they’re at.

Tunnicliffe arrived at Fratton Park last summer and went onto feature 32 times in all competitions last term.