Portsmouth injury news: popular forward hands Blues important fitness boost ahead of Reading game

Pompey fans have been reassured about Christian Saydee’s fitness.
By Mark McMahon
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
The forward limped off just before the hour mark of the Blues’ midweek trip to Cambridge United.

The game at the Abbey Stadium was the former Bournemouth youngster’s first league start since the 2-0 win at Port Vale and just his fifth following his summer move from the Cherries.

There were initial fears that the Fratton favourite would be re-joining Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully on the Pompey injury list that was also bolstered by Connor Ogilvie’s early withdrawal on Tuesday night because of an ankle complaint.

However, Mousinho has played down those concerns by insisting Saydee – who missed three games at the back end of September with a hamstring issue – will be available for Saturday’s trip to Reading.

He said: ‘Christian is absolutely fine. We’re managing that neural hamstring injury that appears sometimes like he’s torn his hamstring but he hasn’t.

‘It just feels like it’s cramping up and he isn’t actually cramping up, so it’s a bit of a strange one. We’re just getting on top of that with Chris.

‘Again, he’s coming back into football off the back of a couple of loans and increasing his fitness since the start of pre-season as well, so there’s no issues at all with Chris.

Pompey forward Christian SaydeePompey forward Christian Saydee
Pompey forward Christian Saydee

‘He trained Thursday and will be back for Saturday.’

In further good news, both Sean Raggett and Gavin Whyte are available for Saturday’s League One fixture at the Madejski Stadium following illness.

However, it’s expected Ogilvie will miss between 6-8 weeks with the ankle injury he picked up in the opening 10 minutes of Tuesday night’s goalless draw with the U’s.

