Portsmouth transfer news: John Mousinho makes January left-back call with defender out for 6-8 weeks
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Pompey head coach insisted there was no need to change any aspect of their current recruitment plans as a result of the ankle injury picked up by Connor Ogilvie at Cambridge United on Tuesday night.
The defender, who was making his first Blues start since picking up a groin complaint against Barnsley last month, is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks.
It’s another injury blow for the table-toppers as they look to maintain their presence at League One’s summit. Mousinho is already without Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully and has struggled to report a clean bill of health among this troops since the season began.
Fortunately, Pompey have Jack Sparkes to step straight in and fill the void left by Ogilvie – something that he did with aplomb during the six games his team-mate sat out before his recall.
Indeed, Sparkes’ omission against the U’s was considered harsh by many, who have been impressed with the 23-year-old following his free transfer move from Exeter in the summer.
Mousinho, however, is among that growing list of admirers – and that, along with Ogilvie’s expected time on the sidelines, explains why he feels there’s no need to seek another player for the left-back berth come January.
When asked by The News whether Ogilvie’s injury would require strengthening in this area, the Blues head coach replied: ‘No, I think by that time Connor will be back, so we’ll be fine.
‘That’s the whole point of having the two left-backs that we have, it’s not necessarily so that if one of those is injured we have to bring someone else in.
‘We’re well stocked in the full-back areas, so that’s not something we’ll be looking to strengthen.’
If needs be, Pompey can also call upon Denver Hume and Liam Vincent – two players who have yet to feature for the Blues this season, with the latter currently on loan at non-league Worthing.
Yet he remains relaxed with Sparkes’ capabilities – as demonstrated with his 18 appearances in all competitions this season.
Mousinho added: ‘It’s not the end of the world, in terms of Jack being the only left-back available.
‘Jack did that for the last 4-5 weeks after the Barnsley game was well. You never know what’s happening with injuries and it’s an extra added bonus that we’ve got Denver in the building.’