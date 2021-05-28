That's acccording to the Israeli's representitives, High Press Sports Management, with Melamed's contract at St Johnstone having now expired.

Melamed moved to the Scottish Premiership side from Maccabi Netanya last summer

The 28-year-old netted seven goals in 23 appearances to help the Saints claim an historic cup double this season.

After St Johnstone's 1-0 win over Hibernian in the Scottish Cup last week, Melamed admitted he was 'flattered' by the reported interest in him.

The forward is now out of contract at McDiarmid Park and may know what’s next in his career in the coming weeks.

A tweet from High Press Sports Management's account said: ‘We can confirm that Guy Melamed is out of contract with @StJohnstone after an excellent first season.

Pompey-linked striker Guy Melamed. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.