The 24-year-old admitted it was a ‘privilege’ to play for the Bantams but offered regret that a higher position in the League Two table was not achieved.

The Blues Academy graduate, who joined the Valley Parade outfit on a six-month loan in January, signed off his Bradford spell with a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Carlisle on the final day of the season.

It was a third win in a row for Mark Hughes’ side as they finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 14th-placed finish.

It also proved to be Bass’ 21st outing and a sixth match without conceding as he got the game-time experience he desperately needs to put himself in contention for a starting spot at Fratton Park next term.

Bass found himself playing second fiddle to Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu at the Blues this term, with little hope of wrestling the number-one jersey off the highly-rated Republic of Ireland international.

A move to Bradford over the second half of the season was seen as the best way to develop his skill set and boost his confidence, with one eye on next season.

He certainly did just that, with the talented stopper largely impressing during his time in West Yorkshire.

Whether it will be enough to convince Danny Cowley that he can be his main man between the sticks next term remains to be seen.

However, not focusing on that just yet, the keeper said he was grateful for the opportunity to play for the Bantams – even though their league finish guarantees a fourth successive season in the bottom tier of the EFL pyramid.

In a message to all at Bradford, Bass said via social media: ‘Really privileged to have been involved with this club for the past six months.

‘Not the end to the season we wanted as a club but I’m sure it will get back to where it belongs very soon.