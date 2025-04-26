Toby Steward made his Football League debut for Crawley against Birmingham on Good Friday. | Getty Images

Toby Steward has returned to League One Crawley Town on an emergency loan.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues stopper has been named in manager Scott Lindsey’s starting XI for the Reds’ must-win game against Northampton.

His involvement for today’s match comes after he returned to Fratton Park after the expiry of his initial seven-stay stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week the 20-year-old answered the Broadfield Stadium’s goalkeepering SOS for their games against League One champions Birmingham and Exeter City respectively over the Easter period, with the Blues Adacemy product making his Football League debut.

Steward subsequently kept a clean sheet at St Andrew’s on Good Friday and helped Crawley to a 3-1 win against the Grecians on Bank Holiday Monday.

The points have been vital to the 22nd-placed side’s League One survival.

It’s now hoped Steward can continue his unbeaten record in a Reds shirt for their home game against 18th-placed Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into their penultimate game of the season, Lindsey’s troops are three points from safety with an inferior goal difference to both Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion - the two teams directly above them in the table.

The Brewers also have a game in hand on the West Sussex side.

For your next Pompey read: Several selection shocks from Portsmouth boss amid five changes at Sheffield Wednesday