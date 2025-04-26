Portsmouth keeper heads out on loan again and goes straight back into League One side's starting XI
The Blues stopper has been named in manager Scott Lindsey’s starting XI for the Reds’ must-win game against Northampton.
His involvement for today’s match comes after he returned to Fratton Park after the expiry of his initial seven-stay stay.
Last week the 20-year-old answered the Broadfield Stadium’s goalkeepering SOS for their games against League One champions Birmingham and Exeter City respectively over the Easter period, with the Blues Adacemy product making his Football League debut.
Steward subsequently kept a clean sheet at St Andrew’s on Good Friday and helped Crawley to a 3-1 win against the Grecians on Bank Holiday Monday.
The points have been vital to the 22nd-placed side’s League One survival.
It’s now hoped Steward can continue his unbeaten record in a Reds shirt for their home game against 18th-placed Northampton.
Heading into their penultimate game of the season, Lindsey’s troops are three points from safety with an inferior goal difference to both Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion - the two teams directly above them in the table.
The Brewers also have a game in hand on the West Sussex side.
