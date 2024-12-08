Pompey and Bristol City fans experienced two very contrasting days as their side’s clashed amid Storm Darragh. Here’s a selection of their views on X, formerly Twitter.

Shocking - Pompey wanted it more than our lot wish they were back in Bristol. Incredible support in such atrocious conditions. @NeilTheRobin1

5 trains & 5 hours to get Pompey, gets in the ground 10 mins late, leaves after 3-0. Waits an hour and half at station for train home, then to be told everything is cancelled, goes to Southampton for no reason at all, then pays £250 for a taxi back to Bristol. What an away day. @jordan_pocock

#Pompey fantastic, Bristol City poor. Expected a lot more from them but could not beat our press & not a side suited to lumping forward. Murphy, Bishop, Lang all key to our survival @pompeyshaun1986

I like that no one gives #Pompey any credit that’s both Bristol City and Preston both out played but their fans just say how poor their team was. We have made them look poor @DanielE64141682

Good solid win for Pompey. Bristol City were beyond poor, didn’t look interested all game and to a player shocking, bar the skilful Japanese player. Pompey were at it from the first whistle. Good solid performance. Play Up Pompey #Pompey #BCFC @GaryBootie45

How bad was that , those players today have let @BristolCity fans down who struggled to travel dealing with train cancellations rewarded them with shocking performance, got battered all over pitch , lost literally every 1st & 2nd balls pompey wanted it ,wish I stayed at home @Bristoldelboy2

Play every game like that @ Fratton Park today Pompey and teams will start to fear FP again. Players and fans both deserve credit, they bounced off each other. Amazing 1st 15/20 mins, i do not recall any Bristol player touching the ball with any time or conviction. well play Pomps @3minstoseven

Bristol City flattened under the Jon Harley steamroller #Pompey @Butler16Henry

Great performance from Pompey today, Bristol City could not handle the press and they looked poor. We are finally finding our feet in the Championship @harve61