With little over 10 minutes remaining in the match, Hirst latched onto a wind-aided through ball to pip Bailey Peacock-Farrell to the post - but after the 22-year-old poked the ball beyond the Burnley loanee, he went down inside the box.

This sparked furious calls from players and fans alike for a penalty to be awarded, but referee Sam Purkiss waved such protests as the Owls eventually cleared their lines.

And the Leicester loanee explained how he could have seen the decision going in his favour.

Speaking to The News he said: ‘I think it could be given and could not be. I’ve tried to nick the ball round him and I sort of left it but ended up going round the other side. Has he clipped me? Has he not? It’s one of them where I’ve ended up slipping and ended up going down. On another day, I don’t go down and have a tap in.’

Despite creating a number of opportunities, the former Sheffield Wednesday man unfortunately couldn’t cap off his spirited display with a goal as Pompey settled for a goalless draw.

More often than not, he found himself matched by an inspired Peacock-Farrell in the Owls net who thwarted him and his teammates consistently.

This was perfectly reflected when, during the first half, Hirst saw his venomous strike saved by the feet of the 25-year-old after he broke clear of the defence.

George Hirst has lifted the lid on his late penalty claim against Sheffield Wednesday - admitting it ‘could’ have been given. Picture: Jason Brown

And the former Owl admitted how he’s working hard in training to ensure such opportunities achieve the desired outcome.

He continued: ‘Yeah it was on my left foot, I just tried to get good contact on it and put it through his legs because I saw him come out and spread himself. Unfortunately it’s hit his foot and bounced out and it’s one of them where I beat myself up about it at the time, but that’s the life of a striker.

‘I’m trying to put it past the ‘keeper and ultimately he’s trying to stop that happening. I can’t be too disheartened. I’ll keep working on the training ground and the goals will hopefully start going in.’

