Portsmouth-linked former Lincoln winger Harry Anderson completes move to Bristol Rovers

The winger has moved to Joey Barton’s side on a two-year deal following his Imps release, and becomes the Gas’ 11th signing of the transfer window.

There had been chat of a move to Fratton Park and a reunion with his former boss, Danny Cowley, having played for him at both Braintree and Lincoln.

And while Cowley had been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old’s situation, The News understands that Anderson was never a priority as the head coach carries out a Blues overhaul.

Pompey have so far signed six players this summer, with Kieron Freeman the latest new arrival at Fratton Park.

Prior to that deal, Cowley revealed that he was still looking to sign at least eight players before the close of the transfer window.

No new attacking reinforcements have yet been made.

However, the Blues have taken Norwich under-23 striker Gassan Ahadme on trial, with the 20-year-old scoring a second-half hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-2 win at the Hawks.

Former Lincoln winger Harry Anderson has joined Bristol Rovers on a free transfer. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He’s currently with Cowley & Co at their pre-season training camp at St George’s Park, alongside several other triallists.

Welcoming the signing of Anderson, Rovers boss Barton told the club’s website: ‘We are delighted to have Harry on board.

‘He's a talented player, who's spent the last season playing regularly in the league above and we’ve done really well to fend off other interest to secure his services.