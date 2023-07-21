Unfortunately, Birmingham City’s demands when it came to deal for Steve Seddon meant a move was never likely to get over the line in 2020 - much to the disappointment of the Fratton faithful.

Seddon’s career has never quite hit the heights those flying displays down the left flank for the Blues promised under Kenny Jackett, however.

A loan with AFC Wimbledon was followed with a permanent switch to Oxford United - but the former Reading youngster never maintained the same upward trajectory at the Kassam Stadium.

After 43 league start in 18 months, Seddon joined Cambridge on loan in January - but then fractured his cheekbone and eye socket during the first half of his debut against Bristol Rovers in January.

That limited the 25-year-old to just three league starts at the Abbey Stadium, but the Berkshire lad is now out to kickstart his career at League One rivals Burton.

Seddon is familiar with boss Dino Maamria from their time together at Stevenage and feels he’s the man to get the best from him.

And the talented left footer believes a permanent deal could even be in the offing for him at the Pirelli Stadium.

Former Pompey loanee Steve Seddon has joined League One rivals Burton Albion. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

He told Burton Albion’s iFollow channel: ‘He (Maamria) is a good person and that’s important for me, especially for me.

‘I need someone who understands me as a person and he definitely gets that.

‘He can definitely get the best out of me and the other players in the squad.

‘Definitely (he could stay permanently). For me, I’ve been around it a couple of weeks and have enjoyed my time, so why wouldn’t there be (a possibility of staying permanently).’

‘It was a unique set of circumstances at Cambridge in every way.

‘It was definitely a challenge, but now I’m looking forward to getting back into it and the season.