Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley reveals stance on contract talks as Blues weigh up another squad overhaul

That includes first-team regulars Sean Raggett, Lee Brown, Marcus Harness and John Marquis – and does not include the five loan players currently with the Blues.

Cowley has revealed the situation is constantly under review.

And although there’ll be certain individuals looking to stay, the former Lincoln manager admitted the onus is on the players to prove they deserve to be handed fresh deals on the south coast.

The Blues boss is looking for indications from those whose contracts run out at the end of the campaign, both training and on the pitch, that they should be in his future plans as the club starts to plan for the January transfer window.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: ‘It’s definitely something we evaluate.

‘We’re always trying to manage that side of things and be aware of where we’re at in terms of the length of players’ contracts and where we are in terms of bringing in players in January.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has explained how the club are on top of the current contract situation at the club Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

‘We’re always looking at how players who are out of contract are looking to progress and perform and whether they take the opportunities or not.

‘I always believe that it’s the players that pick the team by the way they train and play.

‘It’s exactly the same in terms of extending contracts – it’s the players that control that through their performances.’