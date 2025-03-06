Tom Lowery has been hit by a fresh injury worry.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Crewe boss Lee Bell is keeping his fingers cross the new setback isn’t too serious for the Pompey midfielder, who’s on loan at Gresty Road.

The 27-year-old picked up an ankle issue during Tuesday evening’s 4-1 defeat to Fleetwood, with the Pompey loanee limping off the pitch on 72 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra will be hoping Lowery’s issue isn’t a major concern, having impressed after completing a return to his old club in January.

Following the midweek thrashing against Fleetwood, which also saw Crewe dangerman Shilow Tracey stretchered off earlier in the game with a broken leg, boss Bell gave an update on the Pompey midfielder’s condition.

Speaking to the club’s official club website, he said: ‘Tom rolled his ankle. The medics will give us an update on that but he's tough so, hopefully, he’ll be okay.’

Lowery has flourished in League Two under Bell after he penned a loan move to his boyhood club during the January transfer window. Since then, the midfielder has netted in two of his seven appearances for the Cheshire outfit, who currently sit seventh in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represents the joint-most games the 27-year-old has consecutively appeared in since last season, when he made seven straight outings for the Blues before sustaining a hamstring injury against Cambridge in February 2024.

Crewe will be relying on Lowery and another ex-Pompey man in their promotion bid, with former Blues loanee Omar Bogle netting five times in 22 league appearances to date. In fact, the duo combined to score the Railwaymen’s third goal during a 3-1 victory against Chesterfield last week.

The Railwaymen will be hoping the Gresty Road academy graduate’s knock isn’t too serious as they make the trip to face play-off rivals Salford City on Saturday, where the midfielder could face former Fratton Park teammate Haji Mnoga.

A return to his home club was made feasible in January after Lowery was left out of John Mousinho’s 25-man squad for the first-half of the Blues’ Championship campaign, along with Ben Stevenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the 27-year-old’s Fratton Park deal coming to an end in the summer, he has totalled 31 outings in an injury-hit spell on the south coast, with August’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall in the Carabao Cup representing his only appearance for Pompey this season.