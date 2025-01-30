Breaking: Portsmouth title winner's Fratton exit confirmed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The midfielder has agreed a loan move to League Two promotion chasers Crewe for the rest of the season.
That effectively brings the 27-year-old’s Fratton career to a close, as he becomes a free agent in the summer.
Lowery returns to the club he arrived at PO4 from in the summer of 2022, after being recruited by Danny Cowley.
Lowery has been in Pompey limbo this season, after not being named in their 25-man squad after the summer window - effectively freezing him out of the Blues picture with Ben Stevenson.
The midfielder made 31 appearances in his time at Fratton Park, with his stay heavily impacted by injury.
Lowery did play a role in Pompey’s title success last season, however, coming into the team at a difficult point in the season and help John Mousinho’s men get their title charge back on track.
Seven of his nine appearances came in January and February after a difficult Christmas period, before suffering a hamstring injury against Cambridge United in January.
Crewe currently sit in fifth place in League Two - outside of the automatic promotion spots on goal difference.Pompey have this afternoon also agreed for Stevenson to move to League One outfit Cambridge, who sit one place off the bottom of the table.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.