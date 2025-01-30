Breaking: Portsmouth title winner's Fratton exit confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tom Lowery’s Pompey exit has been confirmed.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has agreed a loan move to League Two promotion chasers Crewe for the rest of the season.

That effectively brings the 27-year-old’s Fratton career to a close, as he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lowery, right, has agreed a Pompey exit to join Crewe. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Lowery returns to the club he arrived at PO4 from in the summer of 2022, after being recruited by Danny Cowley.

The midfielder made 31 appearances in his time at Fratton Park, with his stay heavily impacted by injury.

Lowery did play a role in Pompey’s title success last season, however, coming into the team at a difficult point in the season and help John Mousinho’s men get their title charge back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crewe currently sit in fifth place in League Two - outside of the automatic promotion spots on goal difference.Pompey have this afternoon also agreed for Stevenson to move to League One outfit Cambridge, who sit one place off the bottom of the table.