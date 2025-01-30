Breaking: Portsmouth title winner's Fratton exit confirmed

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 30th Jan 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 17:37 BST
Tom Lowery’s Pompey exit has been confirmed.

The midfielder has agreed a loan move to League Two promotion chasers Crewe for the rest of the season.

That effectively brings the 27-year-old’s Fratton career to a close, as he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Tom Lowery, right, has agreed a Pompey exit to join Crewe. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesTom Lowery, right, has agreed a Pompey exit to join Crewe. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Tom Lowery, right, has agreed a Pompey exit to join Crewe. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Lowery returns to the club he arrived at PO4 from in the summer of 2022, after being recruited by Danny Cowley.

Lowery has been in Pompey limbo this season, after not being named in their 25-man squad after the summer window - effectively freezing him out of the Blues picture with Ben Stevenson.

The midfielder made 31 appearances in his time at Fratton Park, with his stay heavily impacted by injury.

Lowery did play a role in Pompey’s title success last season, however, coming into the team at a difficult point in the season and help John Mousinho’s men get their title charge back on track.

Seven of his nine appearances came in January and February after a difficult Christmas period, before suffering a hamstring injury against Cambridge United in January.

Crewe currently sit in fifth place in League Two - outside of the automatic promotion spots on goal difference.Pompey have this afternoon also agreed for Stevenson to move to League One outfit Cambridge, who sit one place off the bottom of the table.

